Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement leaves game in 9th after banging knee diving for a grounder

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement left in the ninth inning Wednesday against St. Louis after banging his knee in the eighth when he dove for a grounder.

Clement needed some attention but finished the inning. He was replaced in the field by Addison Barger for the ninth, and Toronto beat the Cardinals 5-2.

After the game, in an on-field interview with broadcaster Sportsnet, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said: “Ernie’s a hockey player. He should be fine. We just wanted to be careful with him and not make it worse.”

Clement had three hits, including his fourth homer of the season that gave Toronto a 5-2 lead in the fifth. He raised his batting average to .280 for the season.

