Blue Jays RHP Scherzer throws live BP, could pitch in minor league game this weekend

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer threw 40 pitches of live batting practice Tuesday and could pitch in a minor league game this weekend, manager John Schneider said.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer left his debut start with the Blue Jays against Baltimore on March 29 after three innings because of soreness in his right lat muscle. The next day, Toronto put Scherzer on the injured list because of inflammation in his thumb.

The 40-year-old Scherzer signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in February. He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn’t pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

Scherzer has had two cortisone injections this season to relieve inflammation in his thumb. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list last month, but became eligible to return May 29.

Schneider said Scherzer is expected to pitch in either a simulated game or a Florida Complex League game on Sunday. The next step would be a minor league rehab assignment.

Scherzer won World Series titles with Washington in 2019 and Texas in 2023. He won his first Cy Young Award after going 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts for Detroit in 2013. The eight-time All-Star earned consecutive NL Cy Young Awards with Washington in 2016 and 2017.

Schneider said slugger Anthony Santander had an injection to relieve pain in his sore left shoulder, adding that Santander will take five to seven days off before resuming baseball activity. Santander went on the 10-day IL on Friday.

Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays activated infielder Andrés Giménez (right quad) off the 10-day injured list, while catcher Tyler Heineman was activated off the seven-day concussion injured list.

To make room on the roster, infielder Michael Stefanic and catcher Ali Sánchez were designated for assignment.

