Blue Jays put OF Varsho on 10-day IL with left hamstring strain, activate RHP Swanson

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put outfielder Daulton Varsho on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a strained left hamstring, one day after the 2024 Gold Glove winner left a game against the Athletics after injuring his leg running the bases.

The Blue Jays also activated right-hander Erik Swanson off the 60-day IL and recalled utilityman Davis Schneider from Triple-A Buffalo. Left-hander Easton Lucas was optioned to Triple-A.

In the third inning of Saturday’s 8-7 win, Varsho grabbed the back of his thigh after rounding second base on a base hit off the wall, hopped a few steps and fell near third base as he was tagged out by Max Schuemann.

Varsho missed the early part of the season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He has a .207 average with eight homers and 20 RBIs in 24 games.

Myles Straw, who replaced Varsho on Saturday, was set to start in center field in Sunday’s series finale.

Swanson has not pitched this season because of median nerve entrapment. The six-year veteran went 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA in 45 games with Toronto last season.

Schneider hit .067 with no homers and one RBI in 10 games with the Blue Jays earlier this season before being sent to Buffalo.

