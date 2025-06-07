Belmont Stakes Chart

Saturday The Belmont Stakes 157th Running 13th Race at Saratoga Purse: $2,000,000 Stakes, 3-Year Olds, One Mile and ¼ on…

Saturday

The Belmont Stakes 157th Running

13th Race at Saratoga

Purse: $2,000,000

Stakes, 3-Year Olds, One Mile and ¼ on Dirt

Weather: Cloudy Track: Good

Off at 7:09

Fractional Times: 23.42, 47.60, 1:12.20, 1:36.70. Final Time: 2:00.69

$1.00 Exacta (2-7) $6.60

$0.10 Superfecta (2-7-6-3) $4.05

$0.50 Trifecta (2-7-6) $6.90

Trainers: 2 – Mott, William; 7 – McCarthy, Michael; 6 – Shirreffs, John; 3 – Baffert, Bob; 1 – Brown, Chad; 8 – Osborne, Jamie; 4 – Pletcher, Todd; 5 – Pletcher, Todd.

Owners: 2 – Godolphin, LLC; 7 – Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable, LaPenta, Robert V., Elayne Stables Five, Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B. and Smith, Derrick; 6 – C R K Stable LLC and Grandview Equine; 3 – SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Bashor, Dianne, Determined Stables, Masterson, Robert E., Ryan, Tom J., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine; 1 – Amo Racing USA; 8 – Jim And Claire Limited; 4 – WinStar Farm LLC and Repole Stable; 5 – Flay, Bobby and Ventura, James.

