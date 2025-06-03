Belmont Odds

Trainers (by post position): 1. Chad Brown; 2. William Mott; 3. Bob Baffert; 4. Todd Pletcher; 5. Todd Pletcher; 6.…

Trainers (by post position): 1. Chad Brown; 2. William Mott; 3. Bob Baffert; 4. Todd Pletcher; 5. Todd Pletcher; 6. John A. Shirreffs; 7. Michael W. McCarthy; 8. Jamie Osborne.

Owners (by post position): 1. Amo Racing USA; 2. Godolphin; 3. SF Racing & partners; 4. Repole Stable; 5. Bobby Flay & James Ventura; 6. CRK Stable & Grandview Equine; 7. Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & partners; 8. Jim And Claire Ltd.

Weights: 126 each. Distance: 1 1/4 miles. Purse: $2,000,000. First place: $1,200,000. Second place: $360,000. Third place: $200,000. Fourth place: $100,000. Fifth: $60,000. Sixth: $40,000. Seventh: $20,000. Eighth: $20,000. Post time: 7:04 p.m. EDT.

