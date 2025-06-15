Baz combines on 5-hitter, leads Rays to 9-0 win for first 3-game series sweep of Mets this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Shane Baz combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat New…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shane Baz combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat New York 9-0 on Sunday to complete the first three-game series sweep of the Mets this season.

Baz (6-3) allowed three hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings while striking out six and throwing a career-high 106 pitches. He held the Mets hitless in 12 plate appearances with runners on base.

Jonathan Aranda’s two-run double in the fifth off Max Kranick blew open the game for the Rays, who outscored the Mets 24-9 in the series.

New York pitchers walked a season-high nine as the Mets were dealt their most lopsided loss this season and were swept in a series for the first time since last Aug. 9-11 at Seattle. The Rays had 28 hits and 15 walks in the series, and they were retired in order just four times.

Kameron Misner, Danny Jansen and Jake Mangum had an RBI apiece before Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer in the ninth against Ryne Stanek.

Griffin Canning (6-3) allowed six runs, four hits and a season-high five walks over 4 1/3 innings. Canning has a 6.75 ERA in his last five starts after posting a 2.47 ERA in his first nine starts.

Key moment

Baz struck out Pete Alonso to leave the bases loaded in the third.

Key stat

New York was playing its 23rd series, the deepest into a season they’d gone before getting swept since 2006.

Up next

Mets: LHP David Peterson (5-2, 2.49 ERA) opens a six-game trip Tuesday at Atlanta and RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4, 3.11), who are both coming off complete games.

Rays: RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-6, 3.31 ERA) starts Monday, when the Rays return home to start a four-game set against Baltimore.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.