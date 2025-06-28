All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 47 35 .573 — Tampa Bay 47 36 .566…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 47 35 .573 — Tampa Bay 47 36 .566 ½ Toronto 44 38 .537 3 Boston 41 43 .488 7 Baltimore 35 47 .427 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 52 32 .619 — Cleveland 40 41 .494 10½ Minnesota 40 43 .482 11½ Kansas City 39 44 .470 12½ Chicago 27 56 .325 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 49 34 .590 — Seattle 42 40 .512 6½ Texas 41 42 .494 8 Los Angeles 40 41 .494 8 Athletics 34 51 .400 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 48 35 .578 — New York 48 36 .571 ½ Atlanta 38 44 .463 9½ Miami 36 45 .444 11 Washington 34 48 .415 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 49 34 .590 — Milwaukee 47 36 .566 2 St. Louis 46 38 .548 3½ Cincinnati 43 40 .518 6 Pittsburgh 34 50 .405 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 52 32 .619 — San Diego 45 37 .549 6 San Francisco 45 38 .542 6½ Arizona 41 41 .500 10 Colorado 18 65 .217 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Athletics 0

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Toronto 9, Boston 0

San Francisco 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 22, Tampa Bay 8

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 7, Texas 6, 12 innings

Washington 15, L.A. Angels 9

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 10, Minnesota 5

Athletics 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0

Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 9, Cleveland 6

Texas 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Boston 15, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 12, Houston 3

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 5-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-5), 12:05 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 4-1) at Boston (Buehler 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at Texas (Leiter 4-5), 2:35 p.m.

Washington (Parker 5-8) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 5, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 8, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 0

San Francisco 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4

Milwaukee 10, Colorado 6

Miami 9, Arizona 8

Washington 15, L.A. Angels 9

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 9, Cleveland 6

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4

Miami 8, Arizona 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 12, Houston 3

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 5-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-5), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-2) at Atlanta (Strider 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 3-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-9) at Milwaukee (Patrick 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 5-8) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 3-7) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

