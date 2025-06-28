All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|35
|.573
|—
|Tampa Bay
|47
|36
|.566
|½
|Toronto
|44
|38
|.537
|3
|Boston
|41
|43
|.488
|7
|Baltimore
|35
|47
|.427
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|52
|32
|.619
|—
|Cleveland
|40
|41
|.494
|10½
|Minnesota
|40
|43
|.482
|11½
|Kansas City
|39
|44
|.470
|12½
|Chicago
|27
|56
|.325
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|34
|.590
|—
|Seattle
|42
|40
|.512
|6½
|Texas
|41
|42
|.494
|8
|Los Angeles
|40
|41
|.494
|8
|Athletics
|34
|51
|.400
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|48
|35
|.578
|—
|New York
|48
|36
|.571
|½
|Atlanta
|38
|44
|.463
|9½
|Miami
|36
|45
|.444
|11
|Washington
|34
|48
|.415
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|34
|.590
|—
|Milwaukee
|47
|36
|.566
|2
|St. Louis
|46
|38
|.548
|3½
|Cincinnati
|43
|40
|.518
|6
|Pittsburgh
|34
|50
|.405
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|52
|32
|.619
|—
|San Diego
|45
|37
|.549
|6
|San Francisco
|45
|38
|.542
|6½
|Arizona
|41
|41
|.500
|10
|Colorado
|18
|65
|.217
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Athletics 0
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Toronto 9, Boston 0
San Francisco 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 22, Tampa Bay 8
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4
Seattle 7, Texas 6, 12 innings
Washington 15, L.A. Angels 9
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 10, Minnesota 5
Athletics 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0
Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 3
Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 9, Cleveland 6
Texas 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Boston 15, Toronto 1
Chicago Cubs 12, Houston 3
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 5-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-5), 12:05 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-7), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 4-1) at Boston (Buehler 5-5), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at Texas (Leiter 4-5), 2:35 p.m.
Washington (Parker 5-8) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 5, Cleveland 0
Cincinnati 8, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 0
San Francisco 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 6
Miami 9, Arizona 8
Washington 15, L.A. Angels 9
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0
Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 9, Cleveland 6
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4
Miami 8, Arizona 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 1
Chicago Cubs 12, Houston 3
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 5-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-5), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 6-2) at Atlanta (Strider 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Kolek 3-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-9) at Milwaukee (Patrick 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 5-8) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 3-7) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
