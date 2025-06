All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 46 34 .575 — Tampa Bay 46 35 .568…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 46 34 .575 — Tampa Bay 46 35 .568 ½ Toronto 43 37 .538 3 Boston 40 42 .488 7 Baltimore 34 46 .425 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 51 31 .622 — Cleveland 40 39 .506 9½ Minnesota 39 42 .481 11½ Kansas City 38 43 .469 12½ Chicago 26 55 .321 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 48 33 .593 — Seattle 41 39 .513 6½ Los Angeles 40 40 .500 7½ Texas 40 41 .494 8 Athletics 33 50 .398 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 48 34 .585 — Philadelphia 47 34 .580 ½ Atlanta 37 43 .463 10 Miami 34 45 .430 12½ Washington 33 48 .407 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 48 33 .593 — Milwaukee 45 36 .556 3 St. Louis 44 38 .537 4½ Cincinnati 42 39 .519 6 Pittsburgh 32 50 .390 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 51 31 .622 — San Diego 44 36 .550 6 San Francisco 44 37 .543 6½ Arizona 41 39 .513 9 Colorado 18 63 .222 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics 3, Detroit 0

Cleveland 5, Toronto 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 1

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Philadelphia 0

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Athletics 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Philadelphia 1

Friday’s Games

Athletics (Spence 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 5-6) at Baltimore (Sugano 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 7-2) at Cleveland (Ortiz 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-3) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-1) at Houston (Walter 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 4-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 6-3) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-5), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Houston 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 1

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston 2, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 1

Miami 12, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 0

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-10), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 3-6) at Cincinnati (Martinez 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 7-2) at Cleveland (Ortiz 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Abel 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-1) at Houston (Walter 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Milwaukee (Quintana 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 4-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 6-3) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-5), 9:38 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

