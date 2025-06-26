All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|34
|.575
|—
|Tampa Bay
|45
|35
|.563
|1
|Toronto
|42
|37
|.532
|3½
|Boston
|40
|42
|.488
|7
|Baltimore
|34
|46
|.425
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|Cleveland
|40
|38
|.513
|8½
|Kansas City
|38
|42
|.475
|11½
|Minnesota
|38
|42
|.475
|11½
|Chicago
|26
|55
|.321
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Seattle
|41
|38
|.519
|5½
|Los Angeles
|40
|40
|.500
|7
|Texas
|40
|41
|.494
|7½
|Athletics
|33
|49
|.402
|15
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|New York
|47
|34
|.580
|½
|Atlanta
|37
|42
|.468
|9½
|Miami
|33
|45
|.423
|13
|Washington
|33
|48
|.407
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Milwaukee
|45
|36
|.556
|2½
|St. Louis
|44
|37
|.543
|3½
|Cincinnati
|42
|39
|.519
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|50
|.390
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|San Diego
|44
|36
|.550
|5½
|San Francisco
|44
|36
|.550
|5½
|Arizona
|41
|39
|.513
|8½
|Colorado
|18
|62
|.225
|31½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 11, Athletics 4
Toronto 10, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 1
Texas 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Seattle 6, Minnesota 5
Arizona 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 1, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2
Texas 7, Baltimore 0
Athletics 3, Detroit 0
Cleveland 5, Toronto 4, 10 innings
Minnesota 2, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 0
Houston 2, Philadelphia 0
Thursday’s Games
Athletics (Springs 6-5) at Detroit (Enns 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 3-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-7), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-2) at Houston (Brown 8-3), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 7-3) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Houston 1, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 7
San Diego 4, Washington 3
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 1, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 0
Houston 2, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 1
Miami 8, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-2) at Houston (Brown 8-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-3), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Junk 2-0) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
