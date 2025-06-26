All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 46 34 .575 — Tampa Bay 45 35 .563…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 46 34 .575 — Tampa Bay 45 35 .563 1 Toronto 42 37 .532 3½ Boston 40 42 .488 7 Baltimore 34 46 .425 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 50 31 .617 — Cleveland 40 38 .513 8½ Kansas City 38 42 .475 11½ Minnesota 38 42 .475 11½ Chicago 26 55 .321 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 47 33 .588 — Seattle 41 38 .519 5½ Los Angeles 40 40 .500 7 Texas 40 41 .494 7½ Athletics 33 49 .402 15

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 47 33 .588 — New York 47 34 .580 ½ Atlanta 37 42 .468 9½ Miami 33 45 .423 13 Washington 33 48 .407 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 47 33 .588 — Milwaukee 45 36 .556 2½ St. Louis 44 37 .543 3½ Cincinnati 42 39 .519 5½ Pittsburgh 32 50 .390 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 50 31 .617 — San Diego 44 36 .550 5½ San Francisco 44 36 .550 5½ Arizona 41 39 .513 8½ Colorado 18 62 .225 31½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 11, Athletics 4

Toronto 10, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 1

Texas 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Seattle 6, Minnesota 5

Arizona 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 1, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 0

Athletics 3, Detroit 0

Cleveland 5, Toronto 4, 10 innings

Minnesota 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Philadelphia 0

Thursday’s Games

Athletics (Springs 6-5) at Detroit (Enns 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 3-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-2) at Houston (Brown 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 7-3) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Houston 1, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 7

San Diego 4, Washington 3

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 3

San Diego 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 0

Houston 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 1

Miami 8, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-2) at Houston (Brown 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-3), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Junk 2-0) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

