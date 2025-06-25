All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Tampa Bay
|44
|35
|.557
|1
|Toronto
|42
|36
|.538
|2½
|Boston
|40
|41
|.494
|6
|Baltimore
|34
|45
|.430
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|50
|30
|.625
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|38
|.506
|9½
|Kansas City
|38
|41
|.481
|11½
|Minnesota
|37
|42
|.468
|12½
|Chicago
|25
|55
|.313
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|33
|.582
|—
|Seattle
|41
|37
|.526
|4½
|Los Angeles
|39
|40
|.494
|7
|Texas
|39
|41
|.488
|7½
|Athletics
|32
|49
|.395
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|47
|32
|.595
|—
|New York
|46
|34
|.575
|1½
|Atlanta
|37
|41
|.474
|9½
|Miami
|32
|45
|.416
|14
|Washington
|33
|47
|.413
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|46
|33
|.582
|—
|Milwaukee
|44
|36
|.550
|2½
|St. Louis
|44
|36
|.550
|2½
|Cincinnati
|42
|38
|.525
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|49
|.395
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|31
|.613
|—
|San Francisco
|44
|35
|.557
|4½
|San Diego
|43
|36
|.544
|5½
|Arizona
|41
|38
|.519
|7½
|Colorado
|18
|61
|.228
|30½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Texas 0
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 11, Minnesota 2
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 9, Boston 5
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 11, Athletics 4
Toronto 10, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 1
Texas 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Seattle 6, Minnesota 5
Arizona 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 1, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 5-8) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 2-6), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 7-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 1-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-8), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 9-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-3), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-5) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-6), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-2) at Houston (Gordon 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4
Washington 10, San Diego 6
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Houston 1, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 7
San Diego 4, Washington 3
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 5-8) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-7) at San Diego (Pivetta 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fuentes 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 9-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-3) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-6), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-2) at Houston (Gordon 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-6) at Colorado (Dollander 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at San Francisco (Webb 7-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.