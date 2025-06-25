All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 45 34 .570 — Tampa Bay 44 35 .557…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 34 .570 — Tampa Bay 44 35 .557 1 Toronto 42 36 .538 2½ Boston 40 41 .494 6 Baltimore 34 45 .430 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 50 30 .625 — Cleveland 39 38 .506 9½ Kansas City 38 41 .481 11½ Minnesota 37 42 .468 12½ Chicago 25 55 .313 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 46 33 .582 — Seattle 41 37 .526 4½ Los Angeles 39 40 .494 7 Texas 39 41 .488 7½ Athletics 32 49 .395 15

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 47 32 .595 — New York 46 34 .575 1½ Atlanta 37 41 .474 9½ Miami 32 45 .416 14 Washington 33 47 .413 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 46 33 .582 — Milwaukee 44 36 .550 2½ St. Louis 44 36 .550 2½ Cincinnati 42 38 .525 4½ Pittsburgh 32 49 .395 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 49 31 .613 — San Francisco 44 35 .557 4½ San Diego 43 36 .544 5½ Arizona 41 38 .519 7½ Colorado 18 61 .228 30½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Texas 0

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 11, Minnesota 2

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 9, Boston 5

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 11, Athletics 4

Toronto 10, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 1

Texas 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Seattle 6, Minnesota 5

Arizona 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 1, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 5-8) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 7-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 1-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 9-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-3), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-5) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-6), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-2) at Houston (Gordon 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

Washington 10, San Diego 6

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Houston 1, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 7

San Diego 4, Washington 3

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 5-8) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-7) at San Diego (Pivetta 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fuentes 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 9-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-3) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-6), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-2) at Houston (Gordon 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-6) at Colorado (Dollander 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at San Francisco (Webb 7-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

