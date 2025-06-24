All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 45 33 .577 — Tampa Bay 43 35 .551…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 33 .577 — Tampa Bay 43 35 .551 2 Toronto 41 36 .532 3½ Boston 40 40 .500 6 Baltimore 34 44 .436 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 49 30 .620 — Cleveland 39 37 .513 8½ Kansas City 38 40 .487 10½ Minnesota 37 41 .474 11½ Chicago 25 54 .316 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 45 33 .577 — Seattle 40 37 .519 4½ Los Angeles 38 40 .487 7 Texas 38 41 .481 7½ Athletics 32 48 .400 14

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 47 31 .603 — New York 46 33 .582 1½ Atlanta 36 41 .468 10½ Washington 33 46 .418 14½ Miami 31 45 .408 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 46 32 .590 — Milwaukee 43 36 .544 3½ St. Louis 43 36 .544 3½ Cincinnati 41 38 .519 5½ Pittsburgh 32 48 .400 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 48 31 .608 — San Francisco 44 34 .564 3½ San Diego 42 36 .538 5½ Arizona 40 38 .513 7½ Colorado 18 60 .231 29½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 2

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 3

Seattle 14, Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 8

Cleveland 3, Athletics 0

San Diego 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 7

San Francisco 9, Boston 5

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Texas 0

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 11, Minnesota 2

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 9, Boston 5

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Latz 1-0) at Baltimore (Morton 4-7), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 2-7) at Detroit (Skubal 8-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 3-1) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Leasure 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-4), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-1) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-5), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 3

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 14, Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 8

Colorado 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 3, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 9, Boston 5

L.A. Dodgers 13, Washington 7

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

Washington 10, San Diego 6

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Leasure 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-1) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 3-8), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 3-8) at San Diego (Bergert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 3-7) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-4), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

