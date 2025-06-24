All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|33
|.577
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|35
|.551
|2
|Toronto
|41
|36
|.532
|3½
|Boston
|40
|40
|.500
|6
|Baltimore
|34
|44
|.436
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|37
|.513
|8½
|Kansas City
|38
|40
|.487
|10½
|Minnesota
|37
|41
|.474
|11½
|Chicago
|25
|54
|.316
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|33
|.577
|—
|Seattle
|40
|37
|.519
|4½
|Los Angeles
|38
|40
|.487
|7
|Texas
|38
|41
|.481
|7½
|Athletics
|32
|48
|.400
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|New York
|46
|33
|.582
|1½
|Atlanta
|36
|41
|.468
|10½
|Washington
|33
|46
|.418
|14½
|Miami
|31
|45
|.408
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|46
|32
|.590
|—
|Milwaukee
|43
|36
|.544
|3½
|St. Louis
|43
|36
|.544
|3½
|Cincinnati
|41
|38
|.519
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|48
|.400
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|San Francisco
|44
|34
|.564
|3½
|San Diego
|42
|36
|.538
|5½
|Arizona
|40
|38
|.513
|7½
|Colorado
|18
|60
|.231
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 2
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2
Pittsburgh 8, Texas 3
Seattle 14, Chicago Cubs 6
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 8
Cleveland 3, Athletics 0
San Diego 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 7
San Francisco 9, Boston 5
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Texas 0
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 11, Minnesota 2
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 9, Boston 5
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Latz 1-0) at Baltimore (Morton 4-7), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 2-7) at Detroit (Skubal 8-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 3-1) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Leasure 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-4), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 6-1) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-5), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 8, Texas 3
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 14, Chicago Cubs 6
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 8
Colorado 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 3, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 9, Boston 5
L.A. Dodgers 13, Washington 7
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4
Washington 10, San Diego 6
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Leasure 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-4), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 6-1) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 3-8), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Williams 3-8) at San Diego (Bergert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 3-7) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-4), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
