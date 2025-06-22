All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|32
|.584
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|35
|.551
|2½
|Toronto
|41
|36
|.532
|4
|Boston
|40
|39
|.506
|6
|Baltimore
|33
|44
|.429
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|37
|.513
|8½
|Kansas City
|38
|40
|.487
|10½
|Minnesota
|37
|40
|.481
|11
|Chicago
|25
|53
|.321
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|33
|.577
|—
|Seattle
|39
|37
|.513
|5
|Texas
|38
|40
|.487
|7
|Los Angeles
|37
|40
|.481
|7½
|Athletics
|32
|48
|.400
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|New York
|46
|32
|.590
|1
|Atlanta
|35
|41
|.461
|11
|Washington
|32
|46
|.410
|15
|Miami
|31
|45
|.408
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Milwaukee
|43
|35
|.551
|3½
|St. Louis
|42
|36
|.538
|4½
|Cincinnati
|40
|38
|.513
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|31
|48
|.392
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|San Francisco
|44
|34
|.564
|3½
|San Diego
|42
|35
|.545
|5
|Arizona
|39
|38
|.506
|8
|Colorado
|18
|60
|.231
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 0
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 0
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 10, Seattle 7
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 5, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1
Cleveland 4, Athletics 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 2
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2
Pittsburgh 8, Texas 3
Seattle 14, Chicago Cubs 6
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 8
Cleveland 3, Athletics 0
San Diego 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 7
San Francisco 9, Boston 5
Monday’s Games
Texas (Corbin 4-6) at Baltimore (Rogers 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Winans 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Seattle 7
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 0
San Diego 5, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 4
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 8, Texas 3
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 14, Chicago Cubs 6
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 8
Colorado 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 3, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 9, Boston 5
L.A. Dodgers 13, Washington 7
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Winans 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 4-5) at St. Louis (Liberatore 4-6), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (Parker 4-8) at San Diego (Kolek 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
