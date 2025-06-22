All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 45 32 .584 — Tampa Bay 43 35 .551…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 32 .584 — Tampa Bay 43 35 .551 2½ Toronto 41 36 .532 4 Boston 40 39 .506 6 Baltimore 33 44 .429 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 49 30 .620 — Cleveland 39 37 .513 8½ Kansas City 38 40 .487 10½ Minnesota 37 40 .481 11 Chicago 25 53 .321 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 45 33 .577 — Seattle 39 37 .513 5 Texas 38 40 .487 7 Los Angeles 37 40 .481 7½ Athletics 32 48 .400 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 47 31 .603 — New York 46 32 .590 1 Atlanta 35 41 .461 11 Washington 32 46 .410 15 Miami 31 45 .408 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 46 31 .597 — Milwaukee 43 35 .551 3½ St. Louis 42 36 .538 4½ Cincinnati 40 38 .513 6½ Pittsburgh 31 48 .392 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 48 31 .608 — San Francisco 44 34 .564 3½ San Diego 42 35 .545 5 Arizona 39 38 .506 8 Colorado 18 60 .231 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 0

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 10, Seattle 7

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 5, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1

Cleveland 4, Athletics 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 2

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 3

Seattle 14, Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 8

Cleveland 3, Athletics 0

San Diego 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 7

San Francisco 9, Boston 5

Monday’s Games

Texas (Corbin 4-6) at Baltimore (Rogers 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Winans 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Seattle 7

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 0

San Diego 5, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 4

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 3

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 14, Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 8

Colorado 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 3, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 9, Boston 5

L.A. Dodgers 13, Washington 7

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Winans 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 4-5) at St. Louis (Liberatore 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-8) at San Diego (Kolek 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.