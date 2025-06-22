All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 44 32 .579 — Tampa Bay 43 34 .558…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 44 32 .579 — Tampa Bay 43 34 .558 1½ Toronto 41 35 .539 3 Boston 40 38 .513 5 Baltimore 33 43 .434 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 48 30 .615 — Cleveland 38 37 .507 8½ Kansas City 38 39 .494 9½ Minnesota 37 39 .487 10 Chicago 24 53 .312 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 44 33 .571 — Seattle 38 37 .507 5 Texas 38 39 .494 6 Los Angeles 37 39 .487 6½ Athletics 32 47 .405 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 46 31 .597 — Philadelphia 46 31 .597 — Atlanta 35 40 .467 10 Washington 32 45 .416 14 Miami 30 45 .400 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 46 30 .605 — Milwaukee 42 35 .545 4½ St. Louis 42 35 .545 4½ Cincinnati 39 38 .506 7½ Pittsburgh 30 48 .385 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 47 31 .603 — San Francisco 43 34 .558 3½ San Diego 41 35 .539 5 Arizona 39 37 .513 7 Colorado 17 60 .221 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Seattle 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 14, Detroit 8

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 17, Minnesota 6

Athletics 5, Cleveland 1

Kansas City 6, San Diego 5

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Boston 7, San Francisco 5

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 0

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 10, Seattle 7

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 5, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1

Cleveland at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-4), 11:35 a.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-2) at Tampa Bay (Littell 6-7), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 2-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-3), 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 5-2) at Minnesota (Festa 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 3-1) at San Francisco (Ray 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 2-3) at Athletics (Sears 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Gusto 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Seattle 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 6, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 17, Minnesota 6

Arizona 14, Colorado 8

Kansas City 6, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 5

Boston 7, San Francisco 5

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Seattle 7

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 0

San Diego 5, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 4

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Leiter 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Alcantara 3-8), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 5-2) at Minnesota (Festa 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 8-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-10), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 3-1) at San Francisco (Ray 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.