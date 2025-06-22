All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|32
|.579
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|34
|.558
|1½
|Toronto
|41
|35
|.539
|3
|Boston
|40
|38
|.513
|5
|Baltimore
|33
|43
|.434
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|37
|.507
|8½
|Kansas City
|38
|39
|.494
|9½
|Minnesota
|37
|39
|.487
|10
|Chicago
|24
|53
|.312
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|33
|.571
|—
|Seattle
|38
|37
|.507
|5
|Texas
|38
|39
|.494
|6
|Los Angeles
|37
|39
|.487
|6½
|Athletics
|32
|47
|.405
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|40
|.467
|10
|Washington
|32
|45
|.416
|14
|Miami
|30
|45
|.400
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|46
|30
|.605
|—
|Milwaukee
|42
|35
|.545
|4½
|St. Louis
|42
|35
|.545
|4½
|Cincinnati
|39
|38
|.506
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|48
|.385
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|San Francisco
|43
|34
|.558
|3½
|San Diego
|41
|35
|.539
|5
|Arizona
|39
|37
|.513
|7
|Colorado
|17
|60
|.221
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Seattle 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 14, Detroit 8
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 17, Minnesota 6
Athletics 5, Cleveland 1
Kansas City 6, San Diego 5
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Boston 7, San Francisco 5
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 0
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 0
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 10, Seattle 7
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 5, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1
Cleveland at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-4), 11:35 a.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-2) at Tampa Bay (Littell 6-7), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 2-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-3), 1:37 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 5-2) at Minnesota (Festa 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 3-1) at San Francisco (Ray 8-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 2-3) at Athletics (Sears 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Gusto 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Seattle 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 6, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 17, Minnesota 6
Arizona 14, Colorado 8
Kansas City 6, San Diego 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 5
Boston 7, San Francisco 5
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Seattle 7
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 0
San Diego 5, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 4
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
Texas (Leiter 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Alcantara 3-8), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 5-2) at Minnesota (Festa 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 8-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-10), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 3-1) at San Francisco (Ray 8-2), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Soroka 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
