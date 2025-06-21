All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 43 32 .573 — Tampa Bay 42 34 .553…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 43 32 .573 — Tampa Bay 42 34 .553 1½ Toronto 40 35 .533 3 Boston 40 37 .519 4 Baltimore 33 42 .440 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 48 29 .623 — Kansas City 38 38 .500 9½ Cleveland 37 37 .500 9½ Minnesota 37 38 .493 10 Chicago 24 52 .316 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 44 32 .579 — Seattle 38 36 .514 5 Texas 37 39 .487 7 Los Angeles 36 39 .480 7½ Athletics 32 46 .410 13

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 46 30 .605 — New York 45 31 .592 1 Atlanta 34 40 .459 11 Washington 31 45 .408 15 Miami 30 44 .405 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 45 30 .600 — Milwaukee 41 35 .539 4½ St. Louis 41 35 .539 4½ Cincinnati 39 37 .513 6½ Pittsburgh 30 47 .390 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 47 30 .610 — San Francisco 42 34 .553 4½ San Diego 40 35 .533 6 Arizona 38 37 .507 8 Colorado 17 59 .224 29½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Minnesota 12, Cincinnati 5

Kansas City 4, Texas 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Arizona 9, Toronto 5

San Francisco 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 4, 10 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 1

Athletics 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Seattle 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 14, Detroit 8

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 17, Minnesota 6

Athletics 5, Cleveland 1

Kansas City 6, San Diego 5

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Boston 7, San Francisco 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-6), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 4-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-9), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-2) at San Diego (Cease 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Walter 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 5-4) at Athletics (Spence 2-1), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Minnesota 12, Cincinnati 5

Washington 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Arizona 9, Toronto 5

San Francisco 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 4, 10 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Friday’s Games

Seattle 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 6, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 17, Minnesota 6

Arizona 14, Colorado 8

Kansas City 6, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 5

Boston 7, San Francisco 5

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Quintana 4-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Suter 1-0) at St. Louis (Gray 7-2), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-9), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 3-6) at Miami (Pérez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-2) at San Diego (Cease 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 6-3) at Philadelphia (Abel 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 6-3) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-4), 9:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

