All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|32
|.573
|—
|Tampa Bay
|42
|34
|.553
|1½
|Toronto
|40
|35
|.533
|3
|Boston
|40
|37
|.519
|4
|Baltimore
|33
|42
|.440
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Kansas City
|38
|38
|.500
|9½
|Cleveland
|37
|37
|.500
|9½
|Minnesota
|37
|38
|.493
|10
|Chicago
|24
|52
|.316
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|32
|.579
|—
|Seattle
|38
|36
|.514
|5
|Texas
|37
|39
|.487
|7
|Los Angeles
|36
|39
|.480
|7½
|Athletics
|32
|46
|.410
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|46
|30
|.605
|—
|New York
|45
|31
|.592
|1
|Atlanta
|34
|40
|.459
|11
|Washington
|31
|45
|.408
|15
|Miami
|30
|44
|.405
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|41
|35
|.539
|4½
|St. Louis
|41
|35
|.539
|4½
|Cincinnati
|39
|37
|.513
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|47
|.390
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|47
|30
|.610
|—
|San Francisco
|42
|34
|.553
|4½
|San Diego
|40
|35
|.533
|6
|Arizona
|38
|37
|.507
|8
|Colorado
|17
|59
|.224
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Minnesota 12, Cincinnati 5
Kansas City 4, Texas 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Arizona 9, Toronto 5
San Francisco 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 4, 10 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 1
Athletics 6, Houston 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Seattle 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 14, Detroit 8
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 17, Minnesota 6
Athletics 5, Cleveland 1
Kansas City 6, San Diego 5
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Boston 7, San Francisco 5
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-6), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 4-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 3-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 4-5), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-9), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 2-2) at San Diego (Cease 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Walter 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 5-4) at Athletics (Spence 2-1), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Minnesota 12, Cincinnati 5
Washington 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Arizona 9, Toronto 5
San Francisco 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 4, 10 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Friday’s Games
Seattle 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 6, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 17, Minnesota 6
Arizona 14, Colorado 8
Kansas City 6, San Diego 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 5
Boston 7, San Francisco 5
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Quintana 4-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Suter 1-0) at St. Louis (Gray 7-2), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Bello 3-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 4-5), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-9), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 3-6) at Miami (Pérez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 2-2) at San Diego (Cease 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Canning 6-3) at Philadelphia (Abel 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 6-3) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-4), 9:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
