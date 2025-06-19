All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 43 31 .581 — Tampa Bay 41 33 .554…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 43 31 .581 — Tampa Bay 41 33 .554 2 Toronto 40 34 .541 3 Boston 39 37 .513 5 Baltimore 31 42 .425 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 48 28 .632 — Cleveland 37 36 .507 9½ Minnesota 37 37 .500 10 Kansas City 37 38 .493 10½ Chicago 23 52 .307 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 43 31 .581 — Seattle 37 36 .507 5½ Los Angeles 36 38 .486 7 Texas 36 39 .480 7½ Athletics 30 46 .395 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 30 .600 — Philadelphia 45 30 .600 — Atlanta 34 39 .466 10 Washington 31 44 .413 14 Miami 29 44 .397 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 45 29 .608 — Milwaukee 40 35 .533 5½ St. Louis 40 35 .533 5½ Cincinnati 39 36 .520 6½ Pittsburgh 30 46 .395 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 46 29 .613 — San Francisco 42 33 .560 4 San Diego 39 34 .534 6 Arizona 37 37 .500 8½ Colorado 17 58 .227 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Seattle 1

Cincinnati 4, Minnesota 2, 6 innings

Toronto 8, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, San Francisco 2

Houston 11, Athletics 4

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Minnesota 12, Cincinnati 5

Kansas City 4, Texas 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Arizona 9, Toronto 5

San Francisco 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 4, 10 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-3), 2:20 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-7) at Toronto (Turnbull 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-7) at San Diego (Pivetta 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-6) at Athletics (Springs 5-5), 10:05 p.m.

Boston (Dobbins 4-1) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Minnesota 2, 6 innings

Colorado 3, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 8, Arizona 1

Cleveland 4, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Minnesota 12, Cincinnati 5

Washington 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Arizona 9, Toronto 5

San Francisco 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 4, 10 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-3), 2:20 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fuentes 0-0) at Miami (Junk 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 7-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-8) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-7) at San Diego (Pivetta 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Boston (Dobbins 4-1) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.