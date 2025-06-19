All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|31
|.581
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|33
|.554
|2
|Toronto
|40
|34
|.541
|3
|Boston
|39
|37
|.513
|5
|Baltimore
|31
|42
|.425
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|Cleveland
|37
|36
|.507
|9½
|Minnesota
|37
|37
|.500
|10
|Kansas City
|37
|38
|.493
|10½
|Chicago
|23
|52
|.307
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|31
|.581
|—
|Seattle
|37
|36
|.507
|5½
|Los Angeles
|36
|38
|.486
|7
|Texas
|36
|39
|.480
|7½
|Athletics
|30
|46
|.395
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|Philadelphia
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|39
|.466
|10
|Washington
|31
|44
|.413
|14
|Miami
|29
|44
|.397
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|Milwaukee
|40
|35
|.533
|5½
|St. Louis
|40
|35
|.533
|5½
|Cincinnati
|39
|36
|.520
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|46
|.395
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|San Francisco
|42
|33
|.560
|4
|San Diego
|39
|34
|.534
|6
|Arizona
|37
|37
|.500
|8½
|Colorado
|17
|58
|.227
|29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 3, Seattle 1
Cincinnati 4, Minnesota 2, 6 innings
Toronto 8, Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8
Kansas City 6, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, San Francisco 2
Houston 11, Athletics 4
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Minnesota 12, Cincinnati 5
Kansas City 4, Texas 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Arizona 9, Toronto 5
San Francisco 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 4, 10 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Kirby 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-3), 2:20 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 9-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-7) at Toronto (Turnbull 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-7) at San Diego (Pivetta 7-2), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-6) at Athletics (Springs 5-5), 10:05 p.m.
Boston (Dobbins 4-1) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Minnesota 2, 6 innings
Colorado 3, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 8, Arizona 1
Cleveland 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Minnesota 12, Cincinnati 5
Washington 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Arizona 9, Toronto 5
San Francisco 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 4, 10 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Kirby 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-3), 2:20 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fuentes 0-0) at Miami (Junk 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 7-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-8) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-7) at San Diego (Pivetta 7-2), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Dobbins 4-1) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.