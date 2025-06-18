All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 42 31 .575 — Tampa Bay 41 33 .554…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 31 .575 — Tampa Bay 41 33 .554 1½ Toronto 40 33 .548 2 Boston 39 37 .513 4½ Baltimore 31 42 .425 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 47 27 .635 — Cleveland 36 35 .507 9½ Minnesota 36 37 .493 10½ Kansas City 36 38 .486 11 Chicago 23 50 .315 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 42 31 .575 — Seattle 37 36 .507 5 Los Angeles 36 37 .493 6 Texas 36 38 .486 6½ Athletics 30 45 .400 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 29 .608 — Philadelphia 44 30 .595 1 Atlanta 33 39 .458 11 Washington 30 44 .405 15 Miami 29 43 .403 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 45 28 .616 — Cincinnati 39 35 .527 6½ Milwaukee 39 35 .527 6½ St. Louis 38 35 .521 7 Pittsburgh 29 45 .392 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 45 29 .608 — San Francisco 41 32 .562 3½ San Diego 39 33 .542 5 Arizona 36 37 .493 8½ Colorado 17 57 .230 28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis 12, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 6, Texas 1

Seattle 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 2

Houston 13, Athletics 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Seattle 1

Cincinnati 4, Minnesota 2, 6 innings

Toronto 8, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Texas 3

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Paddack 2-6) at Cincinnati (Martinez 4-7), 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 8-5), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 7-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Fedde 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Wacha 3-6) at Texas (Armstrong 2-1), 2:35 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Vasil 3-2), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Morton 3-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 7:35 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 2-1) at Athletics (Lopez 1-4), 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 8, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 10, Washington 6

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis 12, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 6

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Minnesota 2, 6 innings

Colorado 3, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 8, Arizona 1

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Paddack 2-6) at Cincinnati (Martinez 4-7), 12:40 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 2-7) at Washington (Williams 3-8), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 7-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Fedde 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-3), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Vasil 3-2), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2) at Miami (Cabrera 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 7-3) at Atlanta (Strider 1-5), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Bergert 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

