All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|31
|.575
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|33
|.554
|1½
|Toronto
|40
|33
|.548
|2
|Boston
|39
|37
|.513
|4½
|Baltimore
|31
|42
|.425
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|Cleveland
|36
|35
|.507
|9½
|Minnesota
|36
|37
|.493
|10½
|Kansas City
|36
|38
|.486
|11
|Chicago
|23
|50
|.315
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|31
|.575
|—
|Seattle
|37
|36
|.507
|5
|Los Angeles
|36
|37
|.493
|6
|Texas
|36
|38
|.486
|6½
|Athletics
|30
|45
|.400
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|Philadelphia
|44
|30
|.595
|1
|Atlanta
|33
|39
|.458
|11
|Washington
|30
|44
|.405
|15
|Miami
|29
|43
|.403
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Cincinnati
|39
|35
|.527
|6½
|Milwaukee
|39
|35
|.527
|6½
|St. Louis
|38
|35
|.521
|7
|Pittsburgh
|29
|45
|.392
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|San Francisco
|41
|32
|.562
|3½
|San Diego
|39
|33
|.542
|5
|Arizona
|36
|37
|.493
|8½
|Colorado
|17
|57
|.230
|28
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 5, Arizona 4
St. Louis 12, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 6, Texas 1
Seattle 8, Boston 0
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 2
Houston 13, Athletics 3
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 3, Seattle 1
Cincinnati 4, Minnesota 2, 6 innings
Toronto 8, Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8
Kansas City 6, Texas 3
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Paddack 2-6) at Cincinnati (Martinez 4-7), 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 8-5), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 7-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Fedde 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Wacha 3-6) at Texas (Armstrong 2-1), 2:35 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-5), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Vasil 3-2), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Morton 3-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 7:35 p.m.
Houston (Gordon 2-1) at Athletics (Lopez 1-4), 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 8, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 10, Washington 6
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Arizona 4
St. Louis 12, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 6
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Minnesota 2, 6 innings
Colorado 3, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 8, Arizona 1
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Paddack 2-6) at Cincinnati (Martinez 4-7), 12:40 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 2-7) at Washington (Williams 3-8), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 7-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Fedde 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-3), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-5), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Vasil 3-2), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2) at Miami (Cabrera 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 7-3) at Atlanta (Strider 1-5), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Bergert 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
