All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 42 30 .583 — Tampa Bay 40 33 .548…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 30 .583 — Tampa Bay 40 33 .548 2½ Toronto 39 33 .542 3 Boston 38 37 .507 5½ Baltimore 31 41 .431 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 47 27 .635 — Cleveland 36 35 .507 9½ Minnesota 36 36 .500 10 Kansas City 35 38 .479 11½ Chicago 23 50 .315 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 41 31 .569 — Seattle 37 35 .514 4 Texas 36 37 .493 5½ Los Angeles 35 37 .486 6 Athletics 30 44 .405 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 28 .616 — Philadelphia 43 30 .589 2 Atlanta 32 39 .451 12 Washington 30 43 .411 15 Miami 29 42 .408 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 45 28 .616 — Milwaukee 39 35 .527 6½ Cincinnati 38 35 .521 7 St. Louis 38 35 .521 7 Pittsburgh 29 45 .392 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 44 29 .603 — San Francisco 41 32 .562 3 San Diego 39 32 .549 4 Arizona 36 36 .500 7½ Colorado 16 57 .219 28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 11 innings

Boston 2, Seattle 0

Athletics 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis 12, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 6, Texas 1

Seattle 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 2

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Crochet 6-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 7-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 2-3) at Toronto (Lauer 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 5-4) at Texas (Corbin 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 4-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-3), 9:45 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-4) at Athletics (Severino 2-6), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Washington 4

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 8, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 10, Washington 6

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis 12, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-1) at Miami (Mazur 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 7-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-8) at Washington (Parker 4-7), 6:45 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 2-3) at Toronto (Lauer 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 4-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-3), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

