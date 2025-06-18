All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|30
|.583
|—
|Tampa Bay
|40
|33
|.548
|2½
|Toronto
|39
|33
|.542
|3
|Boston
|38
|37
|.507
|5½
|Baltimore
|31
|41
|.431
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|Cleveland
|36
|35
|.507
|9½
|Minnesota
|36
|36
|.500
|10
|Kansas City
|35
|38
|.479
|11½
|Chicago
|23
|50
|.315
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|31
|.569
|—
|Seattle
|37
|35
|.514
|4
|Texas
|36
|37
|.493
|5½
|Los Angeles
|35
|37
|.486
|6
|Athletics
|30
|44
|.405
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Philadelphia
|43
|30
|.589
|2
|Atlanta
|32
|39
|.451
|12
|Washington
|30
|43
|.411
|15
|Miami
|29
|42
|.408
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Milwaukee
|39
|35
|.527
|6½
|Cincinnati
|38
|35
|.521
|7
|St. Louis
|38
|35
|.521
|7
|Pittsburgh
|29
|45
|.392
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|San Francisco
|41
|32
|.562
|3
|San Diego
|39
|32
|.549
|4
|Arizona
|36
|36
|.500
|7½
|Colorado
|16
|57
|.219
|28
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 11 innings
Boston 2, Seattle 0
Athletics 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 5, Arizona 4
St. Louis 12, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 6, Texas 1
Seattle 8, Boston 0
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 2
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (Crochet 6-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 7-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 2-3) at Toronto (Lauer 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 5-4) at Texas (Corbin 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 4-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-3), 9:45 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-4) at Athletics (Severino 2-6), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Colorado 6, Washington 4
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 8, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 10, Washington 6
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Arizona 4
St. Louis 12, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 5-1) at Miami (Mazur 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 7-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-8) at Washington (Parker 4-7), 6:45 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 2-3) at Toronto (Lauer 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 4-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-3), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Kolek 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
