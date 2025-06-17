All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|Tampa Bay
|40
|32
|.556
|2½
|Toronto
|38
|33
|.535
|4
|Boston
|38
|36
|.514
|5½
|Baltimore
|30
|41
|.423
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|35
|.507
|9
|Cleveland
|35
|35
|.500
|9½
|Kansas City
|34
|38
|.472
|11½
|Chicago
|23
|49
|.319
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|31
|.569
|—
|Seattle
|36
|35
|.507
|4½
|Texas
|36
|36
|.500
|5
|Los Angeles
|34
|37
|.479
|6½
|Athletics
|30
|44
|.405
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Philadelphia
|43
|29
|.597
|2
|Atlanta
|31
|39
|.443
|13
|Washington
|30
|42
|.417
|15
|Miami
|28
|42
|.400
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|Milwaukee
|39
|34
|.534
|5½
|Cincinnati
|37
|35
|.514
|7
|St. Louis
|37
|35
|.514
|7
|Pittsburgh
|29
|44
|.397
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|San Francisco
|41
|31
|.569
|2½
|San Diego
|39
|32
|.549
|4
|Arizona
|36
|35
|.507
|7
|Colorado
|15
|57
|.208
|28½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 8, Detroit 4
Boston 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 11, L.A. Angels 2
Philadelphia 11, Toronto 4
Houston 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Athletics 3, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 6, Cleveland 0
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 11 innings
Boston 2, Seattle 0
Athletics 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Falter 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 8-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 1-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 6-6), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 3-5) at Texas (Leiter 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (Woo 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 1-3) at San Francisco (Ray 8-1), 9:45 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Athletics (Sears 5-5), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 8, Detroit 4
Miami 3, Washington 1
Colorado 10, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 11, Toronto 4
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4
Monday’s Games
Colorado 6, Washington 4
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-2) at Miami (Quantrill 3-7), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-10) at Washington (Soroka 3-4), 6:45 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 8-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 1-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 1-3) at San Francisco (Ray 8-1), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
