All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 42 29 .592 — Tampa Bay 40 32 .556…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 29 .592 — Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 2½ Toronto 38 33 .535 4 Boston 38 36 .514 5½ Baltimore 30 41 .423 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 46 27 .630 — Minnesota 36 35 .507 9 Cleveland 35 35 .500 9½ Kansas City 34 38 .472 11½ Chicago 23 49 .319 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 41 31 .569 — Seattle 36 35 .507 4½ Texas 36 36 .500 5 Los Angeles 34 37 .479 6½ Athletics 30 44 .405 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 27 .625 — Philadelphia 43 29 .597 2 Atlanta 31 39 .443 13 Washington 30 42 .417 15 Miami 28 42 .400 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 44 28 .611 — Milwaukee 39 34 .534 5½ Cincinnati 37 35 .514 7 St. Louis 37 35 .514 7 Pittsburgh 29 44 .397 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 44 29 .603 — San Francisco 41 31 .569 2½ San Diego 39 32 .549 4 Arizona 36 35 .507 7 Colorado 15 57 .208 28½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Detroit 4

Boston 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 11, L.A. Angels 2

Philadelphia 11, Toronto 4

Houston 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Athletics 3, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Cleveland 0

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 11 innings

Boston 2, Seattle 0

Athletics 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Falter 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 8-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 1-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 6-6), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 3-5) at Texas (Leiter 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (Woo 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 1-3) at San Francisco (Ray 8-1), 9:45 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Athletics (Sears 5-5), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Detroit 4

Miami 3, Washington 1

Colorado 10, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 11, Toronto 4

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Washington 4

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-2) at Miami (Quantrill 3-7), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-10) at Washington (Soroka 3-4), 6:45 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 8-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 1-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 1-3) at San Francisco (Ray 8-1), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.