All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 42 28 .600 — Tampa Bay 39 32 .549…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 28 .600 — Tampa Bay 39 32 .549 3½ Toronto 38 33 .535 4½ Boston 37 36 .507 6½ Baltimore 30 40 .429 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 46 27 .630 — Minnesota 36 35 .507 9 Cleveland 35 35 .500 9½ Kansas City 34 38 .472 11½ Chicago 23 49 .319 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 41 30 .577 — Seattle 36 34 .514 4½ Texas 36 36 .500 5½ Los Angeles 33 37 .471 7½ Athletics 29 44 .397 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 27 .625 — Philadelphia 42 29 .592 2½ Atlanta 31 39 .443 13 Washington 30 41 .423 14½ Miami 28 41 .406 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 44 28 .611 — Milwaukee 39 34 .534 5½ Cincinnati 37 35 .514 7 St. Louis 37 35 .514 7 Pittsburgh 29 44 .397 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 42 29 .592 — San Francisco 41 30 .577 1 San Diego 39 31 .557 2½ Arizona 36 35 .507 6 Colorado 14 57 .197 28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, Detroit 1

Athletics 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 5

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 4, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Detroit 4

Boston 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 11, L.A. Angels 2

Philadelphia 11, Toronto 4

Houston 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Athletics 3, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Cleveland 0

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-6), 7:35 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 2-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 1-2) at Athletics (Spence 2-1), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, Detroit 1

Miami 4, Washington 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 4, Colorado 1

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 8, San Diego 7

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Detroit 4

Miami 3, Washington 1

Colorado 10, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 11, Toronto 4

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 8, Arizona 2

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Abel 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Palmquist 0-4) at Washington (Irvin 5-3), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Casparius 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

