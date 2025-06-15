All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|28
|.600
|—
|Tampa Bay
|39
|32
|.549
|3½
|Toronto
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|Boston
|37
|36
|.507
|6½
|Baltimore
|30
|40
|.429
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|35
|.507
|9
|Cleveland
|35
|35
|.500
|9½
|Kansas City
|34
|38
|.472
|11½
|Chicago
|23
|49
|.319
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|30
|.577
|—
|Seattle
|36
|34
|.514
|4½
|Texas
|36
|36
|.500
|5½
|Los Angeles
|33
|37
|.471
|7½
|Athletics
|29
|44
|.397
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Philadelphia
|42
|29
|.592
|2½
|Atlanta
|31
|39
|.443
|13
|Washington
|30
|41
|.423
|14½
|Miami
|28
|41
|.406
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|Milwaukee
|39
|34
|.534
|5½
|Cincinnati
|37
|35
|.514
|7
|St. Louis
|37
|35
|.514
|7
|Pittsburgh
|29
|44
|.397
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|San Francisco
|41
|30
|.577
|1
|San Diego
|39
|31
|.557
|2½
|Arizona
|36
|35
|.507
|6
|Colorado
|14
|57
|.197
|28
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Detroit 1
Athletics 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 3, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2
Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 5
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 4, Cleveland 3
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 8, Detroit 4
Boston 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 11, L.A. Angels 2
Philadelphia 11, Toronto 4
Houston 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Athletics 3, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 6, Cleveland 0
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-6), 7:35 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 2-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 1-2) at Athletics (Spence 2-1), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Detroit 1
Miami 4, Washington 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 4, Colorado 1
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 8, San Diego 7
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 8, Detroit 4
Miami 3, Washington 1
Colorado 10, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 11, Toronto 4
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 8, Arizona 2
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Abel 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Palmquist 0-4) at Washington (Irvin 5-3), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Casparius 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
