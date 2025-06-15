All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 42 27 .609 — Tampa Bay 38 32 .543…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 27 .609 — Tampa Bay 38 32 .543 4½ Toronto 38 32 .543 4½ Boston 36 36 .500 7½ Baltimore 29 40 .420 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 46 26 .639 — Minnesota 36 34 .514 9 Cleveland 35 34 .507 9½ Kansas City 34 37 .479 11½ Chicago 23 48 .324 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 40 30 .571 — Seattle 35 34 .507 4½ Texas 35 36 .493 5½ Los Angeles 33 36 .478 6½ Athletics 28 44 .389 13

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 26 .634 — Philadelphia 41 29 .586 3½ Atlanta 31 38 .449 13 Washington 30 40 .429 14½ Miami 27 41 .397 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 28 .606 — Milwaukee 38 34 .528 5½ St. Louis 37 34 .521 6 Cincinnati 36 35 .507 7 Pittsburgh 29 43 .403 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 42 29 .592 — San Francisco 41 30 .577 1 San Diego 38 31 .551 3 Arizona 36 34 .514 5½ Colorado 13 57 .186 28½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 0

Baltimore 2, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings

Detroit 11, Cincinnati 5

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 5

Athletics 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 7, Cleveland 2

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, Detroit 1

Athletics 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 5

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 4, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 2-5) at Baltimore (Povich 1-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 9-1) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 6-2), 1:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 5-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-3) at Houston (Walter 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-2) at Texas (Rocker 1-4), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 3-7) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 0

Atlanta 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 11, Cincinnati 5

Miami 11, Washington 9

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, Detroit 1

Miami 4, Washington 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 4, Colorado 1

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 8, San Diego 7

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 0-1) at Washington (Gore 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 6-2), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Milwaukee (Priester 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-9) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

