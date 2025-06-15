All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Tampa Bay
|38
|32
|.543
|4½
|Toronto
|38
|32
|.543
|4½
|Boston
|36
|36
|.500
|7½
|Baltimore
|29
|40
|.420
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|46
|26
|.639
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|34
|.514
|9
|Cleveland
|35
|34
|.507
|9½
|Kansas City
|34
|37
|.479
|11½
|Chicago
|23
|48
|.324
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|40
|30
|.571
|—
|Seattle
|35
|34
|.507
|4½
|Texas
|35
|36
|.493
|5½
|Los Angeles
|33
|36
|.478
|6½
|Athletics
|28
|44
|.389
|13
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|26
|.634
|—
|Philadelphia
|41
|29
|.586
|3½
|Atlanta
|31
|38
|.449
|13
|Washington
|30
|40
|.429
|14½
|Miami
|27
|41
|.397
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|28
|.606
|—
|Milwaukee
|38
|34
|.528
|5½
|St. Louis
|37
|34
|.521
|6
|Cincinnati
|36
|35
|.507
|7
|Pittsburgh
|29
|43
|.403
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|San Francisco
|41
|30
|.577
|1
|San Diego
|38
|31
|.551
|3
|Arizona
|36
|34
|.514
|5½
|Colorado
|13
|57
|.186
|28½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 0
Baltimore 2, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings
Detroit 11, Cincinnati 5
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 5
Athletics 6, Kansas City 4
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 10, Minnesota 3
Seattle 7, Cleveland 2
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Detroit 1
Athletics 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 3, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2
Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 5
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 4, Cleveland 3
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 2-5) at Baltimore (Povich 1-5), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 9-1) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 6-2), 1:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 5-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-3) at Houston (Walter 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-2) at Texas (Rocker 1-4), 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 3-7) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 0
Atlanta 12, Colorado 4
Detroit 11, Cincinnati 5
Miami 11, Washington 9
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 5
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Detroit 1
Miami 4, Washington 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 4, Colorado 1
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 8, San Diego 7
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 0-1) at Washington (Gore 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 6-2), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Milwaukee (Priester 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-9) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
