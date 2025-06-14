All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Toronto
|38
|31
|.551
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|37
|32
|.536
|5½
|Boston
|35
|36
|.493
|8½
|Baltimore
|28
|40
|.412
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|46
|25
|.648
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|33
|.522
|9
|Cleveland
|35
|33
|.515
|9½
|Kansas City
|34
|36
|.486
|11½
|Chicago
|23
|47
|.329
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|30
|.565
|—
|Seattle
|34
|34
|.500
|4½
|Texas
|34
|36
|.486
|5½
|Los Angeles
|33
|35
|.485
|5½
|Athletics
|27
|44
|.380
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|25
|.643
|—
|Philadelphia
|40
|29
|.580
|4½
|Atlanta
|30
|38
|.441
|14
|Washington
|30
|39
|.435
|14½
|Miami
|26
|41
|.388
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|42
|28
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|St. Louis
|36
|34
|.514
|6
|Cincinnati
|35
|35
|.500
|7
|Pittsburgh
|29
|42
|.408
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|29
|.586
|—
|San Francisco
|41
|29
|.586
|—
|San Diego
|38
|30
|.559
|2
|Arizona
|35
|34
|.507
|5½
|Colorado
|13
|56
|.188
|27½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Texas 16, Minnesota 3
Detroit 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 0
Baltimore 2, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings
Detroit 11, Cincinnati 5
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 5
Athletics 6, Kansas City 4
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 10, Minnesota 3
Seattle 7, Cleveland 2
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Singer 6-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 6-2), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 5-4), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 2-8) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2), 4:05 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 0-4) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-2) at Houston (Brown 8-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 8-4) at Boston (Dobbins 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-6) at Seattle (Kirby 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 3
Colorado 8, San Francisco 7
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 0
Atlanta 12, Colorado 4
Detroit 11, Cincinnati 5
Miami 11, Washington 9
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 5
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 6-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-3), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 2-8) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 2-6) at Atlanta (Strider 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 4-3) at Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Bergert 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 4-8), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
