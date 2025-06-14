All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 42 26 .618 — Toronto 38 31 .551 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 26 .618 — Toronto 38 31 .551 4½ Tampa Bay 37 32 .536 5½ Boston 35 36 .493 8½ Baltimore 28 40 .412 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 46 25 .648 — Minnesota 36 33 .522 9 Cleveland 35 33 .515 9½ Kansas City 34 36 .486 11½ Chicago 23 47 .329 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 39 30 .565 — Seattle 34 34 .500 4½ Texas 34 36 .486 5½ Los Angeles 33 35 .485 5½ Athletics 27 44 .380 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 25 .643 — Philadelphia 40 29 .580 4½ Atlanta 30 38 .441 14 Washington 30 39 .435 14½ Miami 26 41 .388 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 42 28 .600 — Milwaukee 38 33 .535 4½ St. Louis 36 34 .514 6 Cincinnati 35 35 .500 7 Pittsburgh 29 42 .408 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 41 29 .586 — San Francisco 41 29 .586 — San Diego 38 30 .559 2 Arizona 35 34 .507 5½ Colorado 13 56 .188 27½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Texas 16, Minnesota 3

Detroit 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 0

Baltimore 2, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings

Detroit 11, Cincinnati 5

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 5

Athletics 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 7, Cleveland 2

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Singer 6-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 6-2), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-8) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 0-4) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-2) at Houston (Brown 8-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 8-4) at Boston (Dobbins 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-6) at Seattle (Kirby 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 3

Colorado 8, San Francisco 7

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 0

Atlanta 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 11, Cincinnati 5

Miami 11, Washington 9

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 6-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-3), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-8) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 2-6) at Atlanta (Strider 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-3) at Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Bergert 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

