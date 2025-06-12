All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Toronto
|38
|30
|.559
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|36
|32
|.529
|6½
|Boston
|34
|36
|.486
|9½
|Baltimore
|27
|40
|.403
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|45
|25
|.643
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|32
|.529
|8
|Cleveland
|35
|32
|.522
|8½
|Kansas City
|34
|35
|.493
|10½
|Chicago
|23
|46
|.333
|21½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|30
|.559
|—
|Los Angeles
|33
|34
|.493
|4½
|Seattle
|33
|34
|.493
|4½
|Texas
|33
|36
|.478
|5½
|Athletics
|26
|44
|.371
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|24
|.652
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|29
|.574
|5½
|Washington
|30
|38
|.441
|14½
|Atlanta
|29
|38
|.433
|15
|Miami
|25
|41
|.379
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Milwaukee
|37
|33
|.529
|5½
|St. Louis
|36
|33
|.522
|6
|Cincinnati
|35
|34
|.507
|7
|Pittsburgh
|28
|42
|.400
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|28
|.594
|—
|San Francisco
|40
|29
|.580
|1
|San Diego
|38
|29
|.567
|2
|Arizona
|34
|34
|.500
|6½
|Colorado
|13
|55
|.191
|27½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 2
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6, Athletics 5
Baltimore 10, Detroit 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3
Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Thursday’s Games
Texas 16, Minnesota 3
Detroit 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-1), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-7) at Baltimore (Morton 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 4-6) at Detroit (Montero 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 3-1) at Boston (Crochet 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 2-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 1-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 2-5) at Houston (Gordon 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 2
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 2
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0
San Francisco 10, Colorado 7
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 3
Colorado 8, San Francisco 7
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Washington (Parker 4-6), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-1), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 4-6) at Detroit (Montero 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-8) at Atlanta (Elder 2-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 3-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Kolek 3-1) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
