All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 42 25 .627 — Toronto 38 30 .559 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 25 .627 — Toronto 38 30 .559 4½ Tampa Bay 36 32 .529 6½ Boston 34 36 .486 9½ Baltimore 27 40 .403 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 45 25 .643 — Minnesota 36 32 .529 8 Cleveland 35 32 .522 8½ Kansas City 34 35 .493 10½ Chicago 23 46 .333 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 38 30 .559 — Los Angeles 33 34 .493 4½ Seattle 33 34 .493 4½ Texas 33 36 .478 5½ Athletics 26 44 .371 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 24 .652 — Philadelphia 39 29 .574 5½ Washington 30 38 .441 14½ Atlanta 29 38 .433 15 Miami 25 41 .379 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 42 27 .609 — Milwaukee 37 33 .529 5½ St. Louis 36 33 .522 6 Cincinnati 35 34 .507 7 Pittsburgh 28 42 .400 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 41 28 .594 — San Francisco 40 29 .580 1 San Diego 38 29 .567 2 Arizona 34 34 .500 6½ Colorado 13 55 .191 27½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 2

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Athletics 5

Baltimore 10, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas 16, Minnesota 3

Detroit 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-1), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-7) at Baltimore (Morton 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 4-6) at Detroit (Montero 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 3-1) at Boston (Crochet 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 2-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 1-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 2-5) at Houston (Gordon 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 2

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 2

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 3

Colorado 8, San Francisco 7

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Washington (Parker 4-6), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-1), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 4-6) at Detroit (Montero 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-8) at Atlanta (Elder 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 3-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 3-1) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

