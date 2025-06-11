All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Toronto
|38
|30
|.559
|4
|Tampa Bay
|36
|32
|.529
|6
|Boston
|34
|36
|.486
|9
|Baltimore
|27
|39
|.409
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|31
|.537
|7
|Cleveland
|35
|32
|.522
|8
|Kansas City
|34
|34
|.500
|9½
|Chicago
|23
|45
|.338
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|Los Angeles
|33
|34
|.493
|4
|Seattle
|33
|34
|.493
|4
|Texas
|32
|36
|.471
|5½
|Athletics
|26
|44
|.371
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|24
|.647
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|29
|.574
|5
|Washington
|30
|37
|.448
|13½
|Atlanta
|29
|38
|.433
|14½
|Miami
|25
|41
|.379
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|St. Louis
|36
|32
|.529
|5
|Milwaukee
|36
|33
|.522
|5½
|Cincinnati
|35
|34
|.507
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|28
|41
|.406
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|28
|.594
|—
|San Francisco
|40
|28
|.588
|½
|San Diego
|38
|29
|.567
|2
|Arizona
|34
|34
|.500
|6½
|Colorado
|12
|56
|.176
|28½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Cleveland 0
Detroit 5, Baltimore 3
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 10, St. Louis 9
Texas 16, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 2, Athletics 1, 10 innings
Arizona 10, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 2
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6, Athletics 5
Baltimore 10, Detroit 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3
Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Corbin 3-5) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-6), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-5), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-6) at Houston (Valdez 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 1, Cleveland 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 1
Toronto 10, St. Louis 9
San Francisco 6, Colorado 5
San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona 10, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 2
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 2
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0
San Francisco 10, Colorado 7
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Soroka 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-10), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 7-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-3), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.