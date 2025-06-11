All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 41 25 .621 — Toronto 38 30 .559 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 41 25 .621 — Toronto 38 30 .559 4 Tampa Bay 36 32 .529 6 Boston 34 36 .486 9 Baltimore 27 39 .409 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 44 25 .638 — Minnesota 36 31 .537 7 Cleveland 35 32 .522 8 Kansas City 34 34 .500 9½ Chicago 23 45 .338 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 37 30 .552 — Los Angeles 33 34 .493 4 Seattle 33 34 .493 4 Texas 32 36 .471 5½ Athletics 26 44 .371 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 44 24 .647 — Philadelphia 39 29 .574 5 Washington 30 37 .448 13½ Atlanta 29 38 .433 14½ Miami 25 41 .379 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 41 27 .603 — St. Louis 36 32 .529 5 Milwaukee 36 33 .522 5½ Cincinnati 35 34 .507 6½ Pittsburgh 28 41 .406 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 41 28 .594 — San Francisco 40 28 .588 ½ San Diego 38 29 .567 2 Arizona 34 34 .500 6½ Colorado 12 56 .176 28½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 3

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Texas 16, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 2, Athletics 1, 10 innings

Arizona 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 2

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Athletics 5

Baltimore 10, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Corbin 3-5) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-6), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-5), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-6) at Houston (Valdez 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 1, Cleveland 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 1

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

San Francisco 6, Colorado 5

San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 2

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 2

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Soroka 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-10), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 7-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-3), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

