All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Toronto
|37
|30
|.552
|4
|Tampa Bay
|36
|31
|.537
|5
|Boston
|33
|36
|.478
|9
|Baltimore
|26
|39
|.400
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|44
|24
|.647
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|31
|.530
|8
|Cleveland
|34
|32
|.515
|9
|Kansas City
|34
|33
|.507
|9½
|Chicago
|23
|44
|.343
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|30
|.545
|—
|Seattle
|33
|33
|.500
|3
|Los Angeles
|32
|34
|.485
|4
|Texas
|32
|35
|.478
|4½
|Athletics
|26
|43
|.377
|11½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Philadelphia
|38
|29
|.567
|5
|Washington
|30
|36
|.455
|12½
|Atlanta
|28
|38
|.424
|14½
|Miami
|25
|40
|.385
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|St. Louis
|36
|31
|.537
|5
|Milwaukee
|36
|32
|.529
|5½
|Cincinnati
|35
|33
|.515
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|27
|41
|.397
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|40
|28
|.588
|—
|San Francisco
|39
|28
|.582
|½
|San Diego
|38
|28
|.576
|1
|Arizona
|33
|34
|.493
|6½
|Colorado
|12
|54
|.182
|27
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4
Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 8, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Athletics 4
Arizona 8, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Cleveland 0
Detroit 5, Baltimore 3
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 10, St. Louis 9
Texas 16, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 2, Athletics 1, 10 innings
Arizona 10, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 2-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-5), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 5-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3), 3:40 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 6-1) at Baltimore (Eflin 5-2), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 6-5) at Boston (Buehler 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 5-3), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 4-2) at Minnesota (Festa 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-6) at Houston (Gusto 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Miami 3
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4
Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 1
Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 7, 10 innings
Arizona 8, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 1, Cleveland 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 1
Toronto 10, St. Louis 9
San Francisco 6, Colorado 5
San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona 10, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Quantrill 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Falter 4-3), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-4) at Milwaukee (Patrick 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 2-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-5), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 5-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 1-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 8-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-8), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
