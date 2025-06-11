All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 40 25 .615 — Toronto 37 30 .552 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 40 25 .615 — Toronto 37 30 .552 4 Tampa Bay 36 31 .537 5 Boston 33 36 .478 9 Baltimore 26 39 .400 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 44 24 .647 — Minnesota 35 31 .530 8 Cleveland 34 32 .515 9 Kansas City 34 33 .507 9½ Chicago 23 44 .343 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 36 30 .545 — Seattle 33 33 .500 3 Los Angeles 32 34 .485 4 Texas 32 35 .478 4½ Athletics 26 43 .377 11½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 43 24 .642 — Philadelphia 38 29 .567 5 Washington 30 36 .455 12½ Atlanta 28 38 .424 14½ Miami 25 40 .385 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 41 26 .612 — St. Louis 36 31 .537 5 Milwaukee 36 32 .529 5½ Cincinnati 35 33 .515 6½ Pittsburgh 27 41 .397 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 40 28 .588 — San Francisco 39 28 .582 ½ San Diego 38 28 .576 1 Arizona 33 34 .493 6½ Colorado 12 54 .182 27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 8, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Athletics 4

Arizona 8, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 3

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Texas 16, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 2, Athletics 1, 10 innings

Arizona 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 2-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-5), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3), 3:40 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-1) at Baltimore (Eflin 5-2), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 6-5) at Boston (Buehler 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 4-2) at Minnesota (Festa 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-6) at Houston (Gusto 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Miami 3

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 7, 10 innings

Arizona 8, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 1, Cleveland 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 1

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

San Francisco 6, Colorado 5

San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Quantrill 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Falter 4-3), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-4) at Milwaukee (Patrick 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 2-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-5), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 1-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 8-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-8), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

