All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 39 25 .609 — Tampa Bay 36 30 .545…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 25 .609 — Tampa Bay 36 30 .545 4 Toronto 36 30 .545 4 Boston 32 36 .471 9 Baltimore 26 38 .406 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 43 24 .642 — Minnesota 35 30 .538 7 Cleveland 34 31 .523 8 Kansas City 34 32 .515 8½ Chicago 22 44 .333 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 36 29 .554 — Seattle 33 32 .508 3 Los Angeles 31 34 .477 5 Texas 31 35 .470 5½ Athletics 26 42 .382 11½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 24 .636 — Philadelphia 38 28 .576 4 Washington 30 35 .462 11½ Atlanta 28 37 .431 13½ Miami 24 40 .375 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 40 26 .606 — St. Louis 36 30 .545 4 Milwaukee 35 32 .522 5½ Cincinnati 34 33 .507 6½ Pittsburgh 27 40 .403 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 40 27 .597 — San Francisco 38 28 .576 1½ San Diego 37 28 .569 2 Arizona 32 34 .485 7½ Colorado 12 53 .185 27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Detroit 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Cleveland 4, Houston 2

Texas 4, Washington 2

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 6, Toronto 3

Athletics 5, Baltimore 1

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 8, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Athletics 4

Arizona 8, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0) at Baltimore (Povich 1-4), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-5) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 8-1) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Mahle 5-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 6-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 2-3) at Houston (McCullers 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Athletics (Spence 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 1

Detroit 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Texas 4, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Colorado 5

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Miami 3

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 7, 10 innings

Arizona 8, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-8), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2) at Philadelphia (Abel 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 3-4) at Milwaukee (Priester 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 6-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 1-1) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Cease 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

