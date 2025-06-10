All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Tampa Bay
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Toronto
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Boston
|32
|36
|.471
|9
|Baltimore
|26
|38
|.406
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|30
|.538
|7
|Cleveland
|34
|31
|.523
|8
|Kansas City
|34
|32
|.515
|8½
|Chicago
|22
|44
|.333
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|Seattle
|33
|32
|.508
|3
|Los Angeles
|31
|34
|.477
|5
|Texas
|31
|35
|.470
|5½
|Athletics
|26
|42
|.382
|11½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|24
|.636
|—
|Philadelphia
|38
|28
|.576
|4
|Washington
|30
|35
|.462
|11½
|Atlanta
|28
|37
|.431
|13½
|Miami
|24
|40
|.375
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|St. Louis
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Milwaukee
|35
|32
|.522
|5½
|Cincinnati
|34
|33
|.507
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|27
|40
|.403
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|San Francisco
|38
|28
|.576
|1½
|San Diego
|37
|28
|.569
|2
|Arizona
|32
|34
|.485
|7½
|Colorado
|12
|53
|.185
|27
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Detroit 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Cleveland 4, Houston 2
Texas 4, Washington 2
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 6, Toronto 3
Athletics 5, Baltimore 1
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 7
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4
Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 8, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Athletics 4
Arizona 8, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0) at Baltimore (Povich 1-4), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 5-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-5) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 8-1) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Mahle 5-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 6-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 2-3) at Houston (McCullers 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Athletics (Spence 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 5-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 1
Detroit 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Texas 4, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 13, Colorado 5
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Miami 3
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4
Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 7, Milwaukee 1
Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 7, 10 innings
Arizona 8, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 5-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-8), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2) at Philadelphia (Abel 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 3-4) at Milwaukee (Priester 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 6-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 1-1) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Cease 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 5-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.