All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Tampa Bay
|35
|30
|.538
|4½
|Toronto
|35
|30
|.538
|4½
|Boston
|32
|35
|.478
|8½
|Baltimore
|26
|38
|.406
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|30
|.538
|7
|Cleveland
|34
|30
|.531
|7½
|Kansas City
|34
|32
|.515
|8½
|Chicago
|22
|44
|.333
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|Seattle
|33
|31
|.516
|2½
|Texas
|31
|35
|.470
|5½
|Los Angeles
|30
|34
|.469
|5½
|Athletics
|26
|41
|.388
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|24
|.636
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|28
|.569
|4½
|Washington
|30
|35
|.462
|11½
|Atlanta
|27
|37
|.422
|14
|Miami
|24
|39
|.381
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|St. Louis
|36
|29
|.554
|4
|Milwaukee
|35
|31
|.530
|5½
|Cincinnati
|33
|33
|.500
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|26
|40
|.394
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|San Diego
|37
|27
|.578
|1
|San Francisco
|38
|28
|.576
|1
|Arizona
|31
|34
|.477
|7½
|Colorado
|12
|53
|.185
|26½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 1
Toronto 5, Minnesota 4
Texas 5, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1
Houston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Miami 11, Tampa Bay 10, 10 innings
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 7
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 6
Baltimore 7, Athletics 4
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Detroit 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Cleveland 4, Houston 2
Texas 4, Washington 2
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 6, Toronto 3
Athletics 5, Baltimore 1
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 7
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 0-0) at Cleveland (Ortiz 3-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 5-3) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:45 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 1-5), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 1
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2
Texas 5, Washington 0
Cincinnati 13, Arizona 1, 2nd game
Miami 11, Tampa Bay 10, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets 8, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 1
Detroit 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Texas 4, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 13, Colorado 5
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 0-0) at Cleveland (Ortiz 3-6), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-2), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 3-4) at Milwaukee (Civale 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 3-4) at San Diego (Pivetta 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
