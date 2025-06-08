All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 39 25 .609 — Tampa Bay 35 30 .538…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 25 .609 — Tampa Bay 35 30 .538 4½ Toronto 35 30 .538 4½ Boston 32 35 .478 8½ Baltimore 26 38 .406 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 43 24 .642 — Minnesota 35 30 .538 7 Cleveland 34 30 .531 7½ Kansas City 34 32 .515 8½ Chicago 22 44 .333 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 36 29 .554 — Seattle 33 31 .516 2½ Texas 31 35 .470 5½ Los Angeles 30 34 .469 5½ Athletics 26 41 .388 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 24 .636 — Philadelphia 37 28 .569 4½ Washington 30 35 .462 11½ Atlanta 27 37 .422 14 Miami 24 39 .381 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 40 25 .615 — St. Louis 36 29 .554 4 Milwaukee 35 31 .530 5½ Cincinnati 33 33 .500 7½ Pittsburgh 26 40 .394 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 39 27 .591 — San Diego 37 27 .578 1 San Francisco 38 28 .576 1 Arizona 31 34 .477 7½ Colorado 12 53 .185 26½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 5, Minnesota 4

Texas 5, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1

Houston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Miami 11, Tampa Bay 10, 10 innings

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 7

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 6

Baltimore 7, Athletics 4

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Detroit 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Cleveland 4, Houston 2

Texas 4, Washington 2

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 6, Toronto 3

Athletics 5, Baltimore 1

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 0-0) at Cleveland (Ortiz 3-6), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 5-3) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:45 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 1-5), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 1

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Washington 0

Cincinnati 13, Arizona 1, 2nd game

Miami 11, Tampa Bay 10, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 8, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 1

Detroit 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Texas 4, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Colorado 5

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 0-0) at Cleveland (Ortiz 3-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-2), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 3-4) at Milwaukee (Civale 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 3-4) at San Diego (Pivetta 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

