All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Tampa Bay
|34
|29
|.540
|5½
|Toronto
|34
|29
|.540
|5½
|Boston
|30
|35
|.462
|10½
|Baltimore
|25
|37
|.403
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|42
|24
|.636
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|29
|.540
|6½
|Cleveland
|33
|29
|.532
|7
|Kansas City
|33
|31
|.516
|8
|Chicago
|21
|43
|.328
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|28
|.556
|—
|Seattle
|32
|30
|.516
|2½
|Los Angeles
|29
|33
|.468
|5½
|Texas
|29
|35
|.453
|6½
|Athletics
|25
|40
|.385
|11
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|26
|.587
|2½
|Washington
|30
|33
|.476
|9½
|Atlanta
|27
|35
|.435
|12
|Miami
|23
|38
|.377
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|St. Louis
|35
|28
|.556
|4½
|Milwaukee
|34
|30
|.531
|6
|Cincinnati
|31
|33
|.484
|9
|Pittsburgh
|24
|40
|.375
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|San Diego
|36
|26
|.581
|1
|San Francisco
|36
|28
|.563
|2
|Arizona
|31
|32
|.492
|6½
|Colorado
|12
|51
|.190
|25½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 3
Washington 2, Texas 0
Detroit 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 2
Toronto 6, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4
Athletics 5, Baltimore 4
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 1
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Washington (Williams 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 4-6), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-6), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 2-7) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-2), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 5-3) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Dobbins 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 3
Washington 2, Texas 0
Detroit 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2
San Francisco 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 1
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Bergert 1-0) at Milwaukee (Civale 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Washington (Williams 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-7) at Cincinnati (Singer 6-4), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 4-6), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-4) at Colorado (Márquez 2-7), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 0-4) at San Francisco (Roupp 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
