All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 23 .629 — Tampa Bay 34 29 .540 5½ Toronto 34 29 .540 5½ Boston 30 35 .462 10½ Baltimore 25 37 .403 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 42 24 .636 — Minnesota 34 29 .540 6½ Cleveland 33 29 .532 7 Kansas City 33 31 .516 8 Chicago 21 43 .328 20

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 35 28 .556 — Seattle 32 30 .516 2½ Los Angeles 29 33 .468 5½ Texas 29 35 .453 6½ Athletics 25 40 .385 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 40 24 .625 — Philadelphia 37 26 .587 2½ Washington 30 33 .476 9½ Atlanta 27 35 .435 12 Miami 23 38 .377 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 40 24 .625 — St. Louis 35 28 .556 4½ Milwaukee 34 30 .531 6 Cincinnati 31 33 .484 9 Pittsburgh 24 40 .375 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 38 26 .594 — San Diego 36 26 .581 1 San Francisco 36 28 .563 2 Arizona 31 32 .492 6½ Colorado 12 51 .190 25½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 3

Washington 2, Texas 0

Detroit 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4

Athletics 5, Baltimore 4

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 1

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Washington (Williams 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-7) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 5-3) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Dobbins 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 3

Washington 2, Texas 0

Detroit 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2

San Francisco 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Bergert 1-0) at Milwaukee (Civale 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Washington (Williams 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-7) at Cincinnati (Singer 6-4), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-4) at Colorado (Márquez 2-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-4) at San Francisco (Roupp 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

