All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Tampa Bay
|34
|29
|.540
|5½
|Toronto
|34
|29
|.540
|5½
|Boston
|30
|35
|.462
|10½
|Baltimore
|25
|36
|.410
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|42
|23
|.646
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|29
|.540
|7
|Cleveland
|33
|29
|.532
|7½
|Kansas City
|33
|31
|.516
|8½
|Chicago
|21
|43
|.328
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|28
|.556
|—
|Seattle
|32
|29
|.525
|2
|Los Angeles
|28
|33
|.459
|6
|Texas
|29
|35
|.453
|6½
|Athletics
|24
|40
|.375
|11½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|26
|.587
|2
|Washington
|30
|33
|.476
|9
|Atlanta
|27
|34
|.443
|11
|Miami
|23
|38
|.377
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|St. Louis
|34
|28
|.548
|4½
|Milwaukee
|34
|30
|.531
|5½
|Cincinnati
|30
|33
|.476
|9
|Pittsburgh
|24
|40
|.375
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|San Diego
|36
|26
|.581
|1½
|San Francisco
|35
|28
|.556
|3
|Arizona
|31
|31
|.500
|6½
|Colorado
|12
|50
|.194
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 1
Baltimore 4, Seattle 3
Athletics 14, Minnesota 3
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 5, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 3
Washington 2, Texas 0
Detroit 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 2
Toronto 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-3) at Detroit (Holton 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 5-2) at Washington (Parker 4-5), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 8-3) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 3-0), 7:35 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-7), 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 2-7) at Athletics (Severino 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 11, Atlanta 10
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 1
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 5, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 3
Washington 2, Texas 0
Detroit 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-3) at Detroit (Holton 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-4) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-5), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-5), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 5-2) at Washington (Parker 4-5), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 2-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 3-6), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Weathers 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Kolek 3-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1), 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 6-3) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
