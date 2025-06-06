All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 39 23 .629 — Tampa Bay 34 29 .540…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 23 .629 — Tampa Bay 34 29 .540 5½ Toronto 34 29 .540 5½ Boston 30 35 .462 10½ Baltimore 25 36 .410 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 42 23 .646 — Minnesota 34 29 .540 7 Cleveland 33 29 .532 7½ Kansas City 33 31 .516 8½ Chicago 21 43 .328 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 35 28 .556 — Seattle 32 29 .525 2 Los Angeles 28 33 .459 6 Texas 29 35 .453 6½ Athletics 24 40 .375 11½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 24 .619 — Philadelphia 37 26 .587 2 Washington 30 33 .476 9 Atlanta 27 34 .443 11 Miami 23 38 .377 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 39 24 .619 — St. Louis 34 28 .548 4½ Milwaukee 34 30 .531 5½ Cincinnati 30 33 .476 9 Pittsburgh 24 40 .375 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 38 25 .603 — San Diego 36 26 .581 1½ San Francisco 35 28 .556 3 Arizona 31 31 .500 6½ Colorado 12 50 .194 25½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 4, Seattle 3

Athletics 14, Minnesota 3

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 5, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 3

Washington 2, Texas 0

Detroit 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-3) at Detroit (Holton 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 5-2) at Washington (Parker 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 8-3) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 3-0), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-7), 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 2-7) at Athletics (Severino 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 11, Atlanta 10

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 1

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 5, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 3

Washington 2, Texas 0

Detroit 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-3) at Detroit (Holton 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-4) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-5), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-5), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 5-2) at Washington (Parker 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 3-6), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Weathers 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 3-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1), 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 6-3) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

