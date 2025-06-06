All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 38 23 .623 — Tampa Bay 33 29 .532…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 38 23 .623 — Tampa Bay 33 29 .532 5½ Toronto 33 29 .532 5½ Boston 30 34 .469 9½ Baltimore 25 36 .410 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 41 23 .641 — Minnesota 34 28 .548 6 Cleveland 33 28 .541 6½ Kansas City 33 30 .524 7½ Chicago 20 43 .317 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 34 28 .548 — Seattle 32 29 .525 1½ Texas 29 34 .460 5½ Los Angeles 28 33 .459 5½ Athletics 24 40 .375 11

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 24 .619 — Philadelphia 37 25 .597 1½ Washington 29 33 .468 9½ Atlanta 27 34 .443 11 Miami 23 37 .383 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 39 23 .629 — St. Louis 34 28 .548 5 Milwaukee 34 29 .540 5½ Cincinnati 30 33 .476 9½ Pittsburgh 23 40 .365 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 38 25 .603 — San Diego 35 26 .574 2 San Francisco 35 28 .556 3 Arizona 31 31 .500 6½ Colorado 12 50 .194 25½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 11, L.A. Angels 9

Pittsburgh 3, Houston 0

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 4

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota 6, Athletics 1

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 1

Baltimore 4, Seattle 3

Athletics 14, Minnesota 3

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 5, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 3-4) at Washington (Soroka 2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-6), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-5) at Athletics (Sears 4-5), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 3, Miami 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 3, Houston 0

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Arizona 2, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 11, Atlanta 10

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 1

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 5, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Ross 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Falter 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 3-4) at Washington (Soroka 2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 3-4) at Milwaukee (Patrick 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 6-1), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-10), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-4) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.

