All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Tampa Bay
|33
|29
|.532
|5½
|Toronto
|33
|29
|.532
|5½
|Boston
|30
|34
|.469
|9½
|Baltimore
|25
|36
|.410
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|41
|23
|.641
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|28
|.548
|6
|Cleveland
|33
|28
|.541
|6½
|Kansas City
|33
|30
|.524
|7½
|Chicago
|20
|43
|.317
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|28
|.548
|—
|Seattle
|32
|29
|.525
|1½
|Texas
|29
|34
|.460
|5½
|Los Angeles
|28
|33
|.459
|5½
|Athletics
|24
|40
|.375
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|25
|.597
|1½
|Washington
|29
|33
|.468
|9½
|Atlanta
|27
|34
|.443
|11
|Miami
|23
|37
|.383
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|St. Louis
|34
|28
|.548
|5
|Milwaukee
|34
|29
|.540
|5½
|Cincinnati
|30
|33
|.476
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|23
|40
|.365
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|San Diego
|35
|26
|.574
|2
|San Francisco
|35
|28
|.556
|3
|Arizona
|31
|31
|.500
|6½
|Colorado
|12
|50
|.194
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 11, L.A. Angels 9
Pittsburgh 3, Houston 0
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 4
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota 6, Athletics 1
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 1
Baltimore 4, Seattle 3
Athletics 14, Minnesota 3
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 5, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 3-4) at Washington (Soroka 2-3), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Gordon 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-6), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-5) at Athletics (Sears 4-5), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 3, Miami 2
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 3, Houston 0
Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Arizona 2, Atlanta 1
San Francisco 6, San Diego 5
N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 11, Atlanta 10
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 1
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 5, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-5), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Ross 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Falter 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 3-4) at Washington (Soroka 2-3), 6:45 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 3-4) at Milwaukee (Patrick 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 6-1), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-10), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-4) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.
