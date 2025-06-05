All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Tampa Bay
|32
|29
|.525
|5½
|Toronto
|32
|29
|.525
|5½
|Boston
|30
|34
|.469
|9
|Baltimore
|24
|36
|.400
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|41
|22
|.651
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|27
|.557
|6
|Cleveland
|33
|27
|.550
|6½
|Kansas City
|32
|29
|.525
|8
|Chicago
|19
|43
|.306
|21½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|28
|.541
|—
|Seattle
|32
|28
|.533
|½
|Texas
|29
|33
|.468
|4½
|Los Angeles
|28
|33
|.459
|5
|Athletics
|23
|40
|.365
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|24
|.607
|1½
|Washington
|29
|32
|.475
|9½
|Atlanta
|27
|33
|.450
|11
|Miami
|23
|37
|.383
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|St. Louis
|33
|27
|.550
|4½
|Milwaukee
|34
|29
|.540
|5
|Cincinnati
|30
|33
|.476
|9
|Pittsburgh
|23
|39
|.371
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|San Diego
|35
|25
|.583
|1
|San Francisco
|34
|28
|.548
|3
|Arizona
|30
|31
|.492
|6½
|Colorado
|12
|50
|.194
|25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 3, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1
Kansas City 10, St. Louis 7
Baltimore 5, Seattle 1
Minnesota 10, Athletics 3
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 11, L.A. Angels 9
Pittsburgh 3, Houston 0
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 4
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota 6, Athletics 1
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 1:45 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Mize 6-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-3), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Athletics (Spence 1-1), 3:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 4-2) at Seattle (Woo 5-2), 3:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-5), 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 3, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 8, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Kansas City 10, St. Louis 7
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 3, Miami 2
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 3, Houston 0
Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Arizona 2, Atlanta 1
San Francisco 6, San Diego 5
N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 7-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-4), 12:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 1:45 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-3), 3:07 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-4) at San Francisco (Ray 7-1), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Pomeranz 2-0) at Washington (Irvin 5-1), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
