All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 23 .617 — Tampa Bay 32 29 .525 5½ Toronto 32 29 .525 5½ Boston 30 34 .469 9 Baltimore 24 36 .400 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 41 22 .651 — Minnesota 34 27 .557 6 Cleveland 33 27 .550 6½ Kansas City 32 29 .525 8 Chicago 19 43 .306 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 33 28 .541 — Seattle 32 28 .533 ½ Texas 29 33 .468 4½ Los Angeles 28 33 .459 5 Athletics 23 40 .365 11

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 23 .629 — Philadelphia 37 24 .607 1½ Washington 29 32 .475 9½ Atlanta 27 33 .450 11 Miami 23 37 .383 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 23 .623 — St. Louis 33 27 .550 4½ Milwaukee 34 29 .540 5 Cincinnati 30 33 .476 9 Pittsburgh 23 39 .371 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 37 25 .597 — San Diego 35 25 .583 1 San Francisco 34 28 .548 3 Arizona 30 31 .492 6½ Colorado 12 50 .194 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 3, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1

Kansas City 10, St. Louis 7

Baltimore 5, Seattle 1

Minnesota 10, Athletics 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 11, L.A. Angels 9

Pittsburgh 3, Houston 0

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 4

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota 6, Athletics 1

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 1:45 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Mize 6-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Athletics (Spence 1-1), 3:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 4-2) at Seattle (Woo 5-2), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-5), 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 3, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 8, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Kansas City 10, St. Louis 7

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 3, Miami 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 3, Houston 0

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Arizona 2, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 7-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-4), 12:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 1:45 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-4) at San Francisco (Ray 7-1), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Pomeranz 2-0) at Washington (Irvin 5-1), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

