All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Tampa Bay
|31
|29
|.517
|6½
|Toronto
|31
|29
|.517
|6½
|Boston
|29
|34
|.460
|10
|Baltimore
|23
|36
|.390
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|40
|22
|.645
|—
|Minnesota
|33
|27
|.550
|6
|Cleveland
|32
|27
|.542
|6½
|Kansas City
|32
|29
|.525
|7½
|Chicago
|19
|42
|.311
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|27
|.550
|—
|Seattle
|32
|27
|.542
|½
|Texas
|29
|32
|.475
|4½
|Los Angeles
|28
|32
|.467
|5
|Athletics
|23
|39
|.371
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|23
|.617
|½
|Washington
|28
|32
|.467
|9½
|Atlanta
|27
|32
|.458
|10
|Miami
|23
|36
|.390
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|St. Louis
|33
|27
|.550
|5
|Milwaukee
|33
|29
|.532
|6
|Cincinnati
|30
|32
|.484
|9
|Pittsburgh
|22
|39
|.361
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|San Diego
|35
|24
|.593
|1
|San Francisco
|33
|28
|.541
|4
|Arizona
|29
|31
|.483
|7½
|Colorado
|11
|50
|.180
|26
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 7, Boston 6
Detroit 13, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 10, Athletics 4
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 3, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1
Kansas City 10, St. Louis 7
Baltimore 5, Seattle 1
Minnesota 10, Athletics 3
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Gusto 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Abel 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 4-3), 7:35 p.m.
Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 1-4) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 0-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Colorado 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
San Diego 1, San Francisco 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 3, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 8, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Kansas City 10, St. Louis 7
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 0-8) at Miami (Quantrill 3-5), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Hall 1-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-0), 12:40 p.m.
Houston (Gusto 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-2) at Washington (Gore 2-5), 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Abel 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-2) at Atlanta (Sale 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 6-2) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
