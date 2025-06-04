All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 37 22 .627 — Tampa Bay 31 29 .517…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 22 .627 — Tampa Bay 31 29 .517 6½ Toronto 31 29 .517 6½ Boston 29 34 .460 10 Baltimore 23 36 .390 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 40 22 .645 — Minnesota 33 27 .550 6 Cleveland 32 27 .542 6½ Kansas City 32 29 .525 7½ Chicago 19 42 .311 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 33 27 .550 — Seattle 32 27 .542 ½ Texas 29 32 .475 4½ Los Angeles 28 32 .467 5 Athletics 23 39 .371 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 38 23 .623 — Philadelphia 37 23 .617 ½ Washington 28 32 .467 9½ Atlanta 27 32 .458 10 Miami 23 36 .390 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 22 .633 — St. Louis 33 27 .550 5 Milwaukee 33 29 .532 6 Cincinnati 30 32 .484 9 Pittsburgh 22 39 .361 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 37 24 .607 — San Diego 35 24 .593 1 San Francisco 33 28 .541 4 Arizona 29 31 .483 7½ Colorado 11 50 .180 26

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 7, Boston 6

Detroit 13, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 10, Athletics 4

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 3, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1

Kansas City 10, St. Louis 7

Baltimore 5, Seattle 1

Minnesota 10, Athletics 3

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Gusto 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Abel 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 4-3), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 1-4) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 0-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 1, San Francisco 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 3, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 8, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Kansas City 10, St. Louis 7

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 0-8) at Miami (Quantrill 3-5), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Hall 1-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-0), 12:40 p.m.

Houston (Gusto 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-2) at Washington (Gore 2-5), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Abel 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-2) at Atlanta (Sale 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 6-2) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.