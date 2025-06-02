All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 36 22 .621 — Toronto 31 28 .525 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 36 22 .621 — Toronto 31 28 .525 5½ Tampa Bay 30 29 .508 6½ Boston 29 32 .475 8½ Baltimore 22 36 .379 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 39 21 .650 — Cleveland 32 26 .552 6 Minnesota 31 27 .534 7 Kansas City 31 29 .517 8 Chicago 18 41 .305 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 32 26 .552 — Houston 32 27 .542 ½ Texas 29 31 .483 4 Los Angeles 26 32 .448 6 Athletics 23 37 .383 10

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 22 .627 — Philadelphia 36 23 .610 1 Washington 28 31 .475 9 Atlanta 27 31 .466 9½ Miami 23 34 .404 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 37 22 .627 — St. Louis 33 26 .559 4 Milwaukee 32 28 .533 5½ Cincinnati 29 31 .483 8½ Pittsburgh 22 38 .367 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 36 23 .610 — San Diego 33 24 .579 2 San Francisco 33 26 .559 3 Arizona 28 31 .475 8 Colorado 9 50 .153 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Texas 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 3, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 8, Athletics 4

Detroit 1, Kansas City 0

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (McCullers 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-5), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-2) at Toronto (Francis 2-6), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 1-5) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Mahle 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-4), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (López 4-3) at Athletics (Lopez 0-3), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Texas 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 3, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 4, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 3

Arizona 3, Washington 1

San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Gordon 1-2) at Miami (Alcantara 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 2-0) at Washington (Williams 3-5), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-2) at Toronto (Francis 2-6), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-7) at Atlanta (Strider 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Roupp 3-4), 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

