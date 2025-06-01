All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 35 22 .614 — Tampa Bay 30 28 .517…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 35 22 .614 — Tampa Bay 30 28 .517 5½ Toronto 30 28 .517 5½ Boston 28 32 .467 8½ Baltimore 21 36 .368 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 38 21 .644 — Cleveland 31 26 .544 6 Minnesota 31 26 .544 6 Kansas City 31 28 .525 7 Chicago 18 40 .310 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 31 26 .544 — Houston 31 27 .534 ½ Texas 28 31 .475 4 Los Angeles 26 31 .456 5 Athletics 23 36 .390 9

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 36 22 .621 — Philadelphia 36 22 .621 — Washington 28 30 .483 8 Atlanta 27 30 .474 8½ Miami 23 33 .411 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 36 22 .621 — St. Louis 33 25 .569 3 Milwaukee 31 28 .525 5½ Cincinnati 29 30 .492 7½ Pittsburgh 22 37 .373 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 36 22 .621 — San Diego 32 24 .571 3 San Francisco 32 26 .552 4 Arizona 27 31 .466 9 Colorado 9 49 .155 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 11, Athletics 7

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 11, St. Louis 1

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 12, Seattle 6, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 8, Athletics 7

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

Atlanta 5, Boston 0

St. Louis 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 16, Houston 3

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 5

L.A. Dodgers 18, N.Y. Yankees 2

Seattle 5, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Fedde 3-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 4-4) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-0) at Baltimore (Morton 1-7), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-5) at Toronto (Gausman 5-4), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-6) at Cleveland (Williams 4-3), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-4) at Houston (Brown 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2

San Francisco 2, Miami 0

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 11, St. Louis 1

San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 9, Arizona 7

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 0

Miami 1, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 5, Boston 0

St. Louis 2, Texas 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 17, Philadelphia 7

L.A. Dodgers 18, N.Y. Yankees 2

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 0

Washington 11, Arizona 7

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Fedde 3-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 4-4) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Palmquist 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 2-1) at Miami (Weathers 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-4) at Arizona (Burnes 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

