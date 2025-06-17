Marathon stand by Shanto and Mushfiqur puts Bangladesh in control vs. Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim stitched together an unbroken 247-run stand to put Bangladesh…

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim stitched together an unbroken 247-run stand to put Bangladesh in a commanding position at 293-3 at the end of the first day of the first test against Sri Lanka.

Shanto and Mushfiqur came together when Bangladesh were tottering at 45-3 and combined for the highest fourth-wicket partnership for Bangladesh in tests against Sri Lanka, eclipsing the 180-run alliance between Litton Das and Mominul Haque in 2018.

It ruined a strong start for Sri Lanka, as offspinner Tharindu Ratnayake took two early wickets in his test debut for the hosts.

Captain Shanto led from the front, dispatching anything remotely loose as he brought up his seventh test century and remained unbeaten on 136. It was innings laced with 14 crisply timed boundaries and a six, showing the full face of the blade more often than not.

At the other end, the veteran Mushfiqur finally found his form after going 13 straight innings without a fifty. He had a narrow escape when a miscued pull on 25 was grassed at midwicket and the Sri Lankans paid dearly. By stumps, Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 105, having carved out his 12th test ton with just five boundaries.

“I was coming into this game after a lean patch. When you have a long career like me that can happen,” Mushfiqur said. “Once I had got a start I tried to cash in and was very happy to end up with a hundred.”

The toss had gone Bangladesh’s way and although the top order failed, the fourth-wicket pair batted through both the post-lunch and post-tea sessions without offering a sniff.

Sri Lanka, desperate to break the partnership, took the second new ball the moment it was due. But even with the shine and seam restored, their attack was blunted by the resolve of the two seasoned batters.

Sri Lanka handed out two test caps in the first match of the new World Test Championship cycle — 31-year-old opener Lahiru Udara and Ratnayake, the ambidextrous spinner.

“Everyone knew I will be soon turning 30 and that’s not the kind of age the selectors look to hand someone his test debut,” Ratnayake said. “Was very happy to get two wickets in the first session but after lunch it was tough work as the wicket had become flat and it was easy for batting.”

The match also marks the swansong of former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews, who is playing his 119th and final test.

The match at Galle is the first in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship, starting just days after South Africa won the title for the first time with a victory over defending champion Australia at Lord’s on the weekend.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.