AUTO RACING: Shane van Gisbergen locks in a playoff spot as NASCAR rolls into the ‘Tricky Triangle’

NASCAR CUP SERIES
The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM
Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Track: Pocono Raceway.
Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:45 p.m., qualifying, 1:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (Prime Video and MAX).
Last year: Ryan Blaney earned his second win of the season, taking the lead and never looking back after passing a penalized Kyle Larson with 44 laps to go.
Last race: Shane van Gisbergen dominated in Mexico, leading the final 32 laps and winning by more than 16 seconds.
Next race: June 28, Hampton, Georgia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Explore the Pocono Mountains 250
Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Track: Pocono Raceway.
Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 11:05 a.m., race, 3:30 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Cole Custer secured his first victory of the season after taking the lead from Justin Allgaier on a restart with nine laps to go.
Last race: Starting from the rear in a backup car, Daniel Suárez stuns the field in Mexico after taking the lead in a three-wide battle.
Next race: June 27, Hampton, Georgia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
MillerTech Battery 200
Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Track: Pocono Raceway.
Race distance: 80 laps, 200 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:35 p.m., qualifying, 1:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Corey Heim claimed his fifth series win after leading 55 of 70 laps in a race that was delayed due to rain.
Last race: Stewart Friesen held off Enfinger late to secure the victory in Michigan, breaking a 72-race losing streak and grabbing his first win since 2022.
Next race: June 28, Lakeville, Connecticut.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: George Russell held off Verstappen and took hist first win of the season in Canada in a dramatic race that saw McLaren teammates Norris and Piastri collide.
Next race: June 29, Spielberg, Austria.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Track: Road America.
Race distance: 55 laps, 220.77 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 10 a.m., race, 1:30 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Will Power scored his first win in two years after a late strategic pit stop vaulted him into the lead.
Last race: Kyle Kirkwood grabbed his first oval win in Madison, thanks to quick teamwork in a late pit stop that put him out front for good.
Next race: July 6, Lexington, Ohio.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals
Site: North Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Track: Virginia Motorsports Park.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, 2 p.m., race, 4 p.m. (FOX).
Next race: June 29, Norwalk, Ohio.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Huset’s Hustle – Night 1
Site: Brandon, S.D.
Track: Huset’s Speedway.
Huset’s Hustle – Night 2
Site: Brandon, S.D.
Track: Huset’s Speedway.
St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff – Night 1
Site: Pevely, Mo.
Track: I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park.
Billionauto.com Husets’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menard’s – Night 1
Site: Brandon, S.D.
Track: Huset’s Speedway.
St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff – Night 2
Site: Pevely, Mo.
Track: I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park.
Billionauto.com Husets’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menard’s – Night 2
Site: Brandon, S.D.
Track: Huset’s Speedway.
Monday Madness at Independence
Track: Independence Motor Speedway
Site: Independence, Iowa.
Next events: June 26-29, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, New Richmond, Wisconsin, Grand Forks, N.D., Ada, Minnesota, Minot, N.D.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
