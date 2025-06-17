AUTO RACING: Shane van Gisbergen locks in a playoff spot as NASCAR rolls into the ‘Tricky Triangle’

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Track: Pocono…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:45 p.m., qualifying, 1:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (Prime Video and MAX).

Last year: Ryan Blaney earned his second win of the season, taking the lead and never looking back after passing a penalized Kyle Larson with 44 laps to go.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen dominated in Mexico, leading the final 32 laps and winning by more than 16 seconds.

Next race: June 28, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 11:05 a.m., race, 3:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Cole Custer secured his first victory of the season after taking the lead from Justin Allgaier on a restart with nine laps to go.

Last race: Starting from the rear in a backup car, Daniel Suárez stuns the field in Mexico after taking the lead in a three-wide battle.

Next race: June 27, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

MillerTech Battery 200

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 80 laps, 200 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:35 p.m., qualifying, 1:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Corey Heim claimed his fifth series win after leading 55 of 70 laps in a race that was delayed due to rain.

Last race: Stewart Friesen held off Enfinger late to secure the victory in Michigan, breaking a 72-race losing streak and grabbing his first win since 2022.

Next race: June 28, Lakeville, Connecticut.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: George Russell held off Verstappen and took hist first win of the season in Canada in a dramatic race that saw McLaren teammates Norris and Piastri collide.

Next race: June 29, Spielberg, Austria.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Track: Road America.

Race distance: 55 laps, 220.77 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 10 a.m., race, 1:30 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Will Power scored his first win in two years after a late strategic pit stop vaulted him into the lead.

Last race: Kyle Kirkwood grabbed his first oval win in Madison, thanks to quick teamwork in a late pit stop that put him out front for good.

Next race: July 6, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals

Site: North Dinwiddie, Virginia.

Track: Virginia Motorsports Park.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, 2 p.m., race, 4 p.m. (FOX).

Next race: June 29, Norwalk, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Huset’s Hustle – Night 1

Site: Brandon, S.D.

Track: Huset’s Speedway.

Huset’s Hustle – Night 2

Site: Brandon, S.D.

Track: Huset’s Speedway.

St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff – Night 1

Site: Pevely, Mo.

Track: I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park.

Billionauto.com Husets’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menard’s – Night 1

Site: Brandon, S.D.

Track: Huset’s Speedway.

St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff – Night 2

Site: Pevely, Mo.

Track: I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park.

Billionauto.com Husets’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menard’s – Night 2

Site: Brandon, S.D.

Track: Huset’s Speedway.

Monday Madness at Independence

Track: Independence Motor Speedway

Site: Independence, Iowa.

Next events: June 26-29, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, New Richmond, Wisconsin, Grand Forks, N.D., Ada, Minnesota, Minot, N.D.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.