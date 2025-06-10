AUTO RACING: Denny Hamlin earns 57th career win in Michigan and NASCAR heads to Mexico

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Viva Mexico 250 Site: Mexico City. Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Race distance: 100 laps,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Viva Mexico 250

Site: Mexico City.

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Race distance: 100 laps, 241 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m., practice, 3 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (Prime Video and MAX).

Last year: Inaugural race.

Last race: After passing Byron with three to go, Denny Hamlin earned his third series victory alongside his 57th career win in Michigan.

Next race: June 22, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

The Chilango 150

Site: Mexico City.

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Race distance: 65 laps, 157.3 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m., practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: The previous race, which was held in 2008 and named the Corona Mexico 200, saw Kyle Busch earn the victory after passing Scott Pruett with 7 laps to go.

Last race: Justin Allgaier took the his third series win of the season in Nashville while holding off a late surge from rookie teammate Connor Zilisch.

Next race: June 21, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Stewart Friesen held off Enfinger late to secure the victory in Michigan, breaking a 72-race losing streak and grabbing his first win since 2022.

Next race: June 20, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada

Site: Montreal.

Track: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Race distance: 70 laps, 189.6 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:25 p.m., practice, 4:55 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 12:25 p.m., qualifying, 3:55 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (ABC).

Last year: Verstappen secured his 60th career win, taking the lead after a restart in a thrilling race that saw rain showers and a string of safety car appearances.

Last race: Oscar Piastri secured the victory and held off teammate Lando Norris in Spain to take back momentum after Norris’s previous win at Monaco.

Next race: June 29, Spielberg, Austria.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Bommarito Automotive Grand Prix

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Track: Worldwide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 310.6 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 3 p.m. high line & final practice, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 8 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Josef Newgarden took his fifth win out of nine visits to the Madison track, holding off teammate McLaughlin after a late restart with six laps to go.

Last race: Kyle Kirkwood surged ahead on a late restart in Detroit to take his second win of the season.

Next race: June 22, Elkhart, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: June 22, North Dinwiddie, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Premier Chevy Dealers Clash – Night 1

Site: Knoxville, Iowa.

Track: Knoxville Raceway.

Premier Chevy Dealers Clash – Night 2

Site: Knoxville, Iowa.

Track: Knoxville Raceway.

Next events: June 18-23, Brandon, South Dakota, Pevely, Missouri, Independence, Iowa.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

