AUTO RACING: Briscoe earns first win with Joe Gibbs and F1’s McLaren looks to bounce back in Austria

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Challenge Round 1 – Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Track: EchoPark Speedway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 400.4 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7 p.m. (TNT and MAX).

Last year: Joey Logano earned an overtime victory and his second win of the season after a push from teammate Ryan Blaney vaulted him into the lead.

Last race: Leading the last 34 laps while utilizing a fuel-saving strategy, Chase Briscoe held off teammate Denny Hamlin at Pocono to earn his first win with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Next race: July 6, Chicago.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Focused Health 250

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Track: EchoPark Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 251.02 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Austin Hill claimed the victory while holding off Parker Kligerman on a late-race restart.

Last race: Connor Zilisch secured his second win of the year in Pennsylvania after a late pass of Jesse Love with four laps to go.

Next race: July 5, Chicago.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

LIUNA 150

Site: Lakeville, Connecticut.

Track: Lime Rock Park.

Race distance: 100 laps, 147.8 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., race, 1 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Nascar will make its debut at Lime Rock Park after last years race in Milwaukee saw victor Layen Riggs take the lead from Ty Majeski with 53 laps to go.

Last race: Pole-sitter Layne Riggs snagged his first win of the season at Pocono while leading the last 20 laps and finishing nearly four seconds ahead of second-place Tanner Gray.

Next race: July 25, Indianapolis.

FORMULA ONE

MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix

Site: Spielberg, Austria.

Track: Red Bull Ring.

Race distance: 71 laps, 190.4 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:25 a.m., practice, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:25 a.m., qualifying, 9:55 a.m.; Sunday, race 8:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Last year: George Russell took his first win since 2022 after capitalizing on a dramatic crash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris late in the race.

Last race: Russell held off Verstappen and took hist first win of the season in Canada in a dramatic race that saw McLaren teammates Norris and Piastri collide.

Next race: July 6, Towcester, United Kingdom.

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou took advantage of leader Scott Dixon’s late pit stop to secure the victory, giving him the win in six out of nine races so far this season.

Next race: July 6, Lexington, Ohio.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Site: Norwalk, Ohio.

Track: Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 6 p.m., qualifying, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (FOX).

Next race: July 20, Kent, Washington.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Fergus Falls Showdown

Independence Spectacular

Grand Forks Showdown

Independence Spectacular

Norman County Showdown

Minot Mayhem

Next events: July 3 – 5, Spring Valley, Minnesota.

