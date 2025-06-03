AUTO RACING: Blaney earns 1st season win in NASCAR and F1’s McLaren duo extends lead

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Firekeepers Casino 400 Site: Brooklyn, Michigan. Track: Michigan International Speedway. Race distance: 200 laps,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Firekeepers Casino 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Track: Michigan International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifying, 10:40 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (Prime Video and MAX).

Last year: Tyler Reddick held off William Byron to earn the win in double overtime, giving him his second victory of the season.

Last race: Ryan Blaney led a race-best 139 of 300 laps at Nashville, earning his first series win of the year and securing him a spot in the playoffs.

Next race: June 15, Mexico City.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Justin Allgaier took the his third series win of the season in Nashville while holding off a late surge from rookie teammate Connor Zilisch.

Next race: June 14, Mexico City.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

DQS Solutions & Staffing 200 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Track: Michigan International Speedway.

Race distance: 125 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 8:05 a.m., race, Noon (FOX).

Last year: The last race which was held in 2020, was won by Zane Smith after a last-lap pass in double overtime.

Last race: Rajah Caruth broke a 31-race winless streak and earned his second career series win while leading the final 51 laps in Nashville.

Next race: June 20, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Oscar Piastri secured the victory and held off teammate Lando Norris in Spain to take back momentum after Norris’s previous win at Monaco.

Next race: June 15, Montreal.

INDYCAR

Last race: Kyle Kirkwood surged ahead on a late restart to take his second win of the season.

Next race: June 15, Madison, Illinois.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Track: Bristol Dragway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 6 p.m., qualifying, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, Noon.

Next race: June 22, North Dinwiddie, Virginia.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

World of Outlaws Fendt Showdown

Site: Jackson, Minnesota.

Track: Jackson Motorplex.

World of Outlaws Badger State Triple

Site: Plymouth, Wisconsin.

Track: Plymouth Dirt Track.

World of Outlaws Jim “JB” Memorial

Site: Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Track: Beaver Dam Raceway.

World of Outlaws Badger State Triple

Site: Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Track: Angell Park Speedway.

Next events: June 13-14, Knoxville, Iowa.

