AUTO RACING: Blaney earns 1st season win in NASCAR and F1’s McLaren duo extends lead

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Firekeepers Casino 400
Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.
Track: Michigan International Speedway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifying, 10:40 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (Prime Video and MAX).
Last year: Tyler Reddick held off William Byron to earn the win in double overtime, giving him his second victory of the season.
Last race: Ryan Blaney led a race-best 139 of 300 laps at Nashville, earning his first series win of the year and securing him a spot in the playoffs.
Next race: June 15, Mexico City.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Last race: Justin Allgaier took the his third series win of the season in Nashville while holding off a late surge from rookie teammate Connor Zilisch.
Next race: June 14, Mexico City.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
DQS Solutions & Staffing 200 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics
Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.
Track: Michigan International Speedway.
Race distance: 125 laps, 250 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 8:05 a.m., race, Noon (FOX).
Last year: The last race which was held in 2020, was won by Zane Smith after a last-lap pass in double overtime.
Last race: Rajah Caruth broke a 31-race winless streak and earned his second career series win while leading the final 51 laps in Nashville.
Next race: June 20, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Oscar Piastri secured the victory and held off teammate Lando Norris in Spain to take back momentum after Norris’s previous win at Monaco.
Next race: June 15, Montreal.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Kyle Kirkwood surged ahead on a late restart to take his second win of the season.
Next race: June 15, Madison, Illinois.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals
Site: Bristol, Tennessee.
Track: Bristol Dragway.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 6 p.m., qualifying, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, Noon.
Next race: June 22, North Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
World of Outlaws Fendt Showdown
Site: Jackson, Minnesota.
Track: Jackson Motorplex.
World of Outlaws Badger State Triple
Site: Plymouth, Wisconsin.
Track: Plymouth Dirt Track.
World of Outlaws Jim “JB” Memorial
Site: Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.
Track: Beaver Dam Raceway.
World of Outlaws Badger State Triple
Site: Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Track: Angell Park Speedway.
Next events: June 13-14, Knoxville, Iowa.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
