Auckland City draws Boca Juniors 1-1 in 5th Club World Cup match with weather delay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Gray scored Auckland City’s first goal of the Club World Cup early in the second half before a 50-minute suspension caused by lightning in the area, and the amateur team gained a 1-1 draw against Boca Juniors on Tuesday as the Argentine club was eliminated.

On a humid day with a game-time temperature of 93 degrees (34 Celsius) the crowd of 16,899 at 30,109-capacity Geodis Park was forced to wait when play was suspended in the 54th minute, the fifth weather delay of the tournament’s group stage.

Boca went ahead in the 26th minute when Lautaro Di Lollo’s header from a corner kick hit a post and bounced in off goalkeeper Nathan Garrow’s arm for an own goal.

Gray tied the score in the 52nd with a header from Jerson Lagos’ corner kick. The match was suspended in the 54th.

The start of Ulsan’s June 17 match against Mamelodi Sundowns in Orlando, Florida, was delayed 65 minutes by thunderstorms and the Salzburg-Pachuca game in Cincinnati the next day was stopped in the 54th minute for a 97-minute delay caused by a thunderstorm.

A June 19 match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was stopped for 50 minutes in the 62nd minute because of weather, and Auckland’s game against Benfica at Orlando on Friday was suspended for 2 hours, 14 minutes during halftime.

Benfica finished first in Group C with a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich. Boca Juniors was third with two points and Auckland, outscored 17-1 in the tournament, had one point.

Key moment

A goal by Boca Juniors’ Miguel Merentiel in the 59th minute was overturned in a video review because of a handball by midfielder Kevin Zenón.

Takeaways

Boca outshot Auckland 40-3 and Garrow had 10 saves.

What they said

“I’m just happy. It’s been a tough trip. We’ve had some tough results, but I’m just happy for the team and the boys. I think we deserve it. We got a little bit of respect back, I hope.” — Christian Gray of Auckland City.

“Goes without saying that we will continue working as soon as possible.” — Boca Juniors manager Miguel Ángel Russo.

