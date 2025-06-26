Atlantic Division teams look internationally for help in NBA draft

The Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division was expected to have a lot of activity in free agency this summer. The NBA…

The Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division was expected to have a lot of activity in free agency this summer.

The NBA draft provided an early glimpse at just how serious its teams are about building rosters to be contenders at the top of the conference next season.

The Boston Celtics’ four-year reign atop the division is in jeopardy in 2025-26 as the 2024 NBA champions begin the season without star Jayson Tatum following Achilles tendon surgery, and after Celtics jettisoned core players Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in salary cost-cutting moves.

It made the first round of the NBA draft the first opportunity for another team to stake their claim to being the pride of the division.

The Philadelphia 76ers had the highest pick of any Atlantic team and used it to get a defensive stalwart in Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe third overall. They followed that up early in the second round Thursday by picking up Auburn All-American Johni Broome.

The Brooklyn Nets were one of the most active teams, using each of the five picks they owned when the first round opened. They used a chunk of them to acquire players who have experience overseas, starting with BYU’s Egor Demin, originally from Russia, at No. 8.

The Celtics also looked internationally for their first-round pick, taking Spain’s Hugo González 28th overall in the first round.

The New York Knicks, who eliminated Boston in the conference semifinals, didn’t have a first-round pick after trading their 2025 first-round pick to the Nets as part of the Mikal Bridges trade.

Philadelphia 76ers

Needs: An athletic player to pair with a core led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Who they drafted: Edgecombe at No. 3, Broome at No. 35.

NBA comparisons: Known for his defensive prowess, Edgecombe is a sneaky good scorer, which is reminiscent of Boston’s Derrick White.

Brooklyn Nets

Needs: It’s shaping up to be a busy offseason for the Nets, who are loaded with salary cap space to go after some veteran players. But they entered the draft with a need for offensive creativity, firepower and rebounding.

Who they drafted: The Nets’ picks had a very international flavor. After Demin, they added Nolan Traoré out of France at No. 19 and Germany’s Ben Saraf at No. 26. They also received the rights to swingman Drake Powell, who was selected 22nd overall. The Nets ended the first round taking Michigan forward Danny Wolf at No. 27. They selected Arkansas’ Adou Thiero 36th overall and traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA comparisons: Demin is a lengthy scorer like Chicago’s Josh Giddey. Traoré’s passing ability has shades of John Wall. Saraf’s multi-faceted ability on the court is like that of Manu Ginobili. Powell’s game is reminiscent of Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro, but with a lot more explosiveness. Wolf has been compared to Kelly Olynyk.

Toronto Raptors

Needs: The best available talent to team up with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, with the goal of getting the Raptors back into the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. Size or outside shooting were among several notable needs.

Who they drafted: The Raptors took South Carolina sophomore Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth pick. The 6-foot-7 forward is a physical defender and rebounder — he was one of five SEC players last season to average at least 15 points and five rebounds per game. Besides Jakob Poeltl, Toronto didn’t have a dependable rim protector on the roster. Murray-Boyles might fit that bill. In the second round they added Florida guard Alijah Martin with the 39th overall pick.

NBA comparisons: The ESPN broadcast of the draft noted the striking physical similarities shared by Murray-Boyles and four-time All-Star Draymond Green — their height, weight and wingspan are virtually identical. While comparisons to an NBA Defensive Player of the Year may be tough to live up to, Murray-Boyles does offer a mix of the same skillset as Green, a shot-blocker and rebounder who can also pile up steals.

Boston Celtics

Needs: After trading Porzingis in a move to get under the second luxury tax apron, and with Luke Kornet and Al Horford both free agents, Boston entered the draft in need of a big man. They also needed some guard depth after trading Holiday.

Who they drafted: González from Spain’s Real Madrid. Boston opened the second round by trading the 32nd overall pick to Orlando in exchange for four second-rounders, including two on Thursday. The Celtics used them to grab Kentucky’s Amari Williams at No. 46 and Virginia Commonwealth’s Max Shulga at No. 57.

NBA comparisons: González won’t wow as a scorer, but he improved in each of his three seasons as a pro in Spain. He’s been described in the mold of Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr.

New York Knicks

Needs: Wing depth to fill out their rotation.

Who they drafted: The Knicks took Nevada wing Kobe Sanders with the 50th overall pick Thursday, which they previously acquired from Memphis. That pick was swapped with the Los Angeles Clippers, who chose French forward Mohamed Diawara for the Knicks at No. 51. New York’s own 2025 second-round pick was rescinded as a penalty from the NBA for tampering during Jalen Brunson’s free agency signing in 2022.

___

AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney, AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston and freelancer Ian Harrison contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.