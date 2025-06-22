Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Sky (3-9, 1-6 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (9-4, 6-4 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (3-9, 1-6 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (9-4, 6-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -15; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream hosts Chicago Sky looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Dream are 6-4 against conference opponents. Atlanta is the Eastern leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 7.9.

The Sky are 1-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 6.8.

Atlanta is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.5 per game Atlanta gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won 88-70 in the last matchup on June 13. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 36 points, and Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Dream. Howard is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Reese is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Sky. Kia Nurse is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

