Atlanta faces Minnesota, seeks 7th straight home win

Minnesota Lynx (12-2, 11-1 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-5, 7-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Dream face Minnesota Lynx.

The Dream are 6-1 on their home court. Atlanta averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lynx have gone 5-2 away from home. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 8.5.

Atlanta scores 83.5 points, 9.9 more per game than the 73.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The Dream and Lynx square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 13 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

