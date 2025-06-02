Atlanta Braves bring back former manager Fredi González as acting third base coach

ATLANTA (AP) — The struggling Atlanta Braves are bringing back former manager Fredi González as acting third base coach. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — The struggling Atlanta Braves are bringing back former manager Fredi González as acting third base coach.

The team announced Monday that Matt Tuiasosopo, the previous third base coach, has accepted a role as minor league infield coordinator.

Atlanta had the day off Monday. The Braves have lost eight of their last 11, and, at 27-31, are in fourth place in the NL East.

Gonzalez has managed the Marlins and Braves previously. He was on Baltimore’s coaching staff for five seasons, including three as bench coach, before being replaced by the Orioles last offseason.

