Astros SS Jeremy Peña leaves game vs. Cubs due to left rib soreness after being hit by pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña left Friday night’s 7-4 win over the Chicago Cubs with left rib soreness.

Peña was hit by a pitch on his left side in the second inning. He stayed in the game until Mauricio Dubón entered as a pinch-hitter for him in the fifth. Dubón stayed in and played shortstop.

Houston manager Joe Espada said Peña had imaging done, and there were “no fractured ribs, so that’s a good thing.”

“Sore,” Espada said of his shortstop. “Actually, it bothers him more when he breathes, but we will take a look at it tomorrow. But it was pretty sore.”

Peña was hitless in two at-bats before leaving the game. He is hitting .322 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs this season.

