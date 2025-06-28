Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña out of lineup a day after getting hit in the ribs by a pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña was not in the lineup Saturday but was feeling better after leaving the…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña was not in the lineup Saturday but was feeling better after leaving the Astros’ victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in the fifth inning because of rib soreness, manager Joe Espada said.

Peña was hit in the ribs by Cade Horton’s pitch during the second inning of the Astros’ 7-4 win. He remained in the game for three innings until being removed for a pinch hitter. Imaging done Friday did not reveal a fracture.

“He is getting treatment right now. He’s gonna move around, probably hit off the tee,” Espada said. “I’m going to do everything I can to keep him away from today’s game, just to give him a full off day, but he’s actually feeling pretty good.”

Peña played in the Astros’ first 82 games of the season.

The 2022 ALCS and World Series MVP is enjoying the best year of his career, batting .322 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs while serving as the leadoff hitter. His .867 OPS is 166 points higher than the number he posted last season.

