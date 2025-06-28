Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. activated off IL, set to start against Cubs

HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to start for the Houston Astros on Saturday against the Chicago…

HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to start for the Houston Astros on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs after the team activated him from the 15-day injured list.

McCullers was placed on the injured list June 13.

After missing two full seasons because of a right flexor tendon surgery, McCullers is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in seven starts this season, but he compiled a 3.20 ERA in his last five starts with 35 strikeouts over 25 1/3 innings.

McCullers’ return is welcome news for an Astros rotation that has lost Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco for the rest of the season because of surgery and has been without Spencer Arrighetti since April after he suffered a broken right thumb during a batting practice accident.

Houston is also without right-handers Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier, who are still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Despite being short-handed, the Astros entered Saturday with a 6 1/2-game lead in the American League West. Their 3.41 team ERA is tied for fourth best in the majors.

The Astros optioned right-hander Nick Hernandez to make room on the roster for McCullers.

