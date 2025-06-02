A’s place Miguel Andujar and Gunnar Hoglund on the injured list

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics placed third baseman/outfielder Miguel Andujar and right-hander Gunnar Hoglund on the injured list…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics placed third baseman/outfielder Miguel Andujar and right-hander Gunnar Hoglund on the injured list Monday and recalled outfielder JJ Bleday and right-hander Elvis Alvarado from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Andujar was batting .296 with three homers and 20 RBIs this season before being placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique.

Hoglund has a left hip impingement and was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday. He was 1-3 with a 6.40 ERA in six starts before getting hurt.

Bleday was on the opening day roster for the A’s and was hitting .204 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 47 games when he was optioned to Las Vegas on May 23. He went 10 for 27 with a home run, six RBIs in six games with the Aviators.

Alvarado joins the A’s for the second time this year. He was recalled for the first time on May 9 and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings over two appearances. He is 1-1 with six saves and a 4.57 ERA for the Aviators.

