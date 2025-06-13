A’s pitcher Gunnar Hoglund to miss rest of season after hip surgery

Athletics right-hander Gunnar Hoglund had season-ending hip surgery on Friday after he made his big league debut last month. Hoglund,…

Athletics right-hander Gunnar Hoglund had season-ending hip surgery on Friday after he made his big league debut last month.

Hoglund, 25, experienced a setback while he was on the 15-day injured list with a left hip impingement. The operation was performed by Dr. Marc Phillipon in Colorado, and the A’s said the pitcher is expected to recover in time for spring training.

Hoglund was selected by Toronto with the No. 19 pick in the 2021 amateur draft. He was projected as a potential top-10 pick before having Tommy John surgery leading up to the draft.

He was shipped off to the A’s when the Blue Jays acquired All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman in March 2022.

Hoglund made his major league debut when he pitched six sparkling innings in a 6-1 win at Miami on May 2. He went 1-3 with a 6.40 ERA in six starts with the A’s this year.

