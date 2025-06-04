Arsenal in talks with Partey over new deal as Jorginho and Sterling depart

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal is in talks with Thomas Partey to extend the midfielder’s contract, the club said Wednesday, while…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal is in talks with Thomas Partey to extend the midfielder’s contract, the club said Wednesday, while confirming the departure of a slew of other players including Jorginho and Raheem Sterling.

Partey’s contract is due to expire on June 30 and Arsenal said “discussions are on going.”

The Ghana international has been with Arsenal since 2020.

Italy midfielder Jorginho, Scotland left back Kieran Tierney, Brazilian goalkeeper Neto and Sterling — at one stage a key player for England — are among those confirmed to be leaving Arsenal. Sterling was only on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Arsenal has just finished second in the Premier League for the third straight season.

