Arsenal defender Gabriel signs new long-term contract

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal center back Gabriel Magalhaes signed a new long-term deal Friday that will reportedly keep the Brazil…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal center back Gabriel Magalhaes signed a new long-term deal Friday that will reportedly keep the Brazil international at the club until 2029.

Gabriel missed the last two months of the season with a hamstring injury but has formed a formidable partnership with France international William Saliba to anchor an Arsenal defense that has been the best in the Premier League.

“I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I’m so happy and I’ve learned a lot,” Gabriel said. “I’m so proud of myself, it’s an amazing journey, and I’m so happy to continue it.”

The 27-year-old defender joined the Gunners in 2020 from French club Lille and has played 210 games in all competitions. He has scored 20 goals for Arsenal, becoming a major threat at corners and other set pieces.

Gabriel was handed an extension even though his previous contract did not expire until 2027, signaling his importance to coach Mikel Arteta. Arsenal did not confirm the length of the contract, but British media reported it was a four-year deal.

With Gabriel in the defensive line, Arsenal conceded the fewest goals in the last two seasons in the Premier League.

The deal comes after Arsenal finished second in the English league for the third straight year.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.